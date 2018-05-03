KIDS FIRST Swim Schools to Host $10 Open Swim in Honor of National Water Safety Month

For ten dollars, parents can register their children at any of KIDS FIRST Swim School's 31 corporate locations to experience the company's interactive and effective swim school curriculum. Backed by its passion-filled mission that all kids should learn how to swim, KIDS FIRST Swim Schools is eager to provide a day filled with helping local children get their feet wet just in time for spring and summer.

"KIDS FIRST Swim Schools places the upmost importance on the well-being of our children – especially when it comes to water safety," stated Gary Roth, founder and president of KIDS FIRST Swim Schools. "We are honored to have the opportunity to extend our curriculum even further on May 19th in hopes of helping children all throughout the United States learn how to swim. National Water Safety Month is an initiative close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate in this way."

To register, parents can visit the KIDS FIRST Swim Schools website at www.kidsfirstswimschools.com to find their nearest corporate location. Registrations can be done either in person or over the phone. Registrations are now open and extend until May 18th.

KIDS FIRST Swim Schools was founded nearly 20 years ago by long-time competitive swim coach Gary Roth, who has more than 40 years of aquatic experience. Refining the methodologies that he learned in his 25-plus years in the industry, Roth claimed copyright for a new curriculum that would revolutionize the swimming lesson industry. Nearly 20 years later, the brand has taught over 150,000 students annually and currently has 35 locations in seven states.

About KIDS FIRST Swim Schools

