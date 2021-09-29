Kids Furniture Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.8%, Product Innovations to Pervasively Complement Safety Requirements in Kids Furniture; Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Kids Furniture Market: Growth Summary

The kids furniture market is prognosticated to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The increasing demand for compact and multifunctional furniture is expected to fuel the growth prospects of the kids furniture market to a great extent.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the kids furniture market. The TMR analysts project the global market for kids furniture to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The global kids furniture market stood at US$ 109 Bn in 2019.

The collaboration of major players with local handicraft furniture manufacturers to expand their market presence across various regions may prove to be effective for the growth of the kids furniture market. Furthermore, advancements in the manufacturing process are leading to improved quality of products. Thus, these factors are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities to the kids furniture market. Furthermore, large-scale rural-to-urban migration in developing countries and rising disposable income are also anticipated to propel the kids furniture market.

Key Findings of Report

Increasing Popularity of Designer Furniture to Boost Growth Trajectory of Kids Furniture Market

The popularity of designer kids furniture is expanding at a substantial rate. The growing inclination of many individuals toward developing sustainable furniture is adding new dimensions to designer kids furniture. Players are trying to develop furniture from recycled plastic and discarded plastic toys. Thus, the plastic material segment of the kids furniture market is anticipated to reach 200 million units by 2027.

However, the 'speckled' look of the designer furniture made from recycled material makes it challenging for players to convince to consumers about its aesthetics. Thus, the players are targeting consumers who are environmentally conscious and concerned about the effects of plastic pollution. Thus, these factors will have a profound impact on the growth structure of the kids furniture market.

Adoption of Sensory Furniture to Assure Promising Growth of Kids Furniture Market

In order to cater to the specific needs of end users, the players in the kids furniture market are launching unique solutions. They are increasing their focus on sensory furniture to enhance memory skills, regulate emotional instincts, and boost concentration levels. Intelligent furniture is gaining substantial traction among consumers. The consumers prefer smart kids furniture, as it helps in the overall development of the child and fits in with the aesthetic requirement of the parents. Thus, these factors are projected to invite substantial growth opportunities in the kids furniture market.

Regional Landscape of Kids Furniture Market

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region dominates the kids furniture market. The market in the region is expected to generate nearly US$ 68 Bn by 2027.

region dominates the kids furniture market. The market in the region is expected to generate nearly by 2027. The India kids furniture market is expected to observe steady Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. The reason is mainly due to the increasing availability of innovative furniture on various eCommerce platforms. An increase in the single-child-double-income families in India is another prime reason for the growth of the kids furniture market.

Some well-entrenched players in the kids furniture market are Sorelle Furniture, Ashley Home Stores, Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., IKEA, Milliard Bedding, and Dream On Me Inc.

Global Kids Furniture Market: Segmentation

Kids Furniture Market, by Product

Tables

Beds

Cribs

Mattresses

Chairs

Others (Stool, Seating Furniture, Chest of Drawers, etc.)

Kids Furniture Market, by Category

Luxury Class

Middle Class

Upper Class

Kids Furniture Market, by Material

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Others (Rattan, Composites, Fiberglass, etc.)

Kids Furniture Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

