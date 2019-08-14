Kids Get Free School Supplies, Lucky Parents Get a Two-Night Stay at Seaside Hotel During Back-to-School Giveaway and Raffle Aug. 17 in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaside Hotel is set to host a back-to-school giveaway this Saturday. This giving back to the community event will feature free school supplies, music, food, drinks, and a raffle for a free two-night stay.

As parents wave to the back of the yellow bus soberly until it makes the corner, then as if being conducted like a philharmonic orchestra, the pop of champagne corks and the slap of high fives synchronize throughout the city ... back to school is here again.

In preparation for their first day, Seaside Hotel will donate essential school supplies to local children in hopes of setting the tone for success in the upcoming school year. Many kids are in need of basic items like pens, pencils, crayons, markers, erasers, etc., and with today's technology, a pair of earbuds. In addition to the giveaway, the hotel is also accepting donations that will also be distributed.

The celebration will take place at the Seaside Hotel, 7500 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 12-3 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres, tasty snow cones, warm empanadas, and more will be served.

They will raffle off a complimentary two-night stay at the Seaside Hotel. It's a small token of their appreciation to the locals of the community who share their knowledge of the best restaurants, shops, and attractions with their hotel guests visiting from all over the world. Seaside Hotel welcomes every traveler. From our border-sharing brethren to South America and beyond.

Seaside Hotel is a luxury boutique hotel in Miami Beach ideal for extended stays. Their fully furnished and accessorized studio and one-bedroom apartments feature pillow-top mattresses, full kitchens, washer/dryer, plasma TV and complimentary WiFi. It's a favorite amongst locals and tourists looking for pristine, crowd-free beaches.

