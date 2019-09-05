Kids In Need Foundation Partners With Comcast Spotlight To Provide Back-to-School Supplies for 2,800 Students Nationwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This back to school season, The Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) has teamed up with Comcast Spotlight to ensure that students begin the academic year with a much needed academic essential: school supplies.

To do so, the national non-profit, which is dedicated to providing free school supplies to kids in need, has partnered with Comcast Cable's ad sales division to deliver backpacks filled with school supplies to 2,800 students across six U.S. cities.

Today, for instance, KINF and Comcast Spotlight employees visited Dr. Paul Rafalides School PS 33 in Jersey City, NJ. On their first day back, 450 students were greeted with backpacks stuffed with school supplies – notebooks, crayons, pencils, erasers, markers and more. Each backpack also contained a personalized note from a Comcast Spotlight employee.

"Research shows that when kids have the supplies they need for school, they feel more confident in the classroom," said Dave Smith, executive director of The Kids In Need Foundation. "We're excited to partner with Comcast Spotlight to provide students at Dr. Paul Rafalides School with the supplies they need to kick off the school year and get excited about learning."

"Our business operates in many areas of the U.S., and that's why it's important for us to give back to the communities that we serve," said Maria Weaver, chief marketing officer, Comcast Advertising. "We're honored to be working with KINF once again to make sure that students head back into the classroom with the resources they need to thrive academically."

"Providing school supplies to kids in need is an investment not only in their current education, but also in their long-term future," said Mike Ruggiero, regional vice president, Comcast Spotlight. "My team and I worked with KINF last year when we gave out school supplies to students in East Orange and we're excited to be partnering with them again to expand this program to even more students in New Jersey and nationally as well."

This is the second year that KINF has teamed up with Comcast Spotlight to distribute backpacks to students in need. Last year, the two organizations provided backpacks to 2,600 students at schools in five cities: Stockton, CA; Bethesda, MD; Englewood, CO; Boston, MA and East Orange, NJ. This year's program reached 200 more students at schools in Miami, Detroit, Houston, Richmond and Seattle and Jersey City.

About Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 billion in school supplies since the Foundation's inception; and benefited more than six million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

About Comcast Spotlight

Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. It is focused on providing multi-screen marketing solutions to reach audiences most effectively and efficiently. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Comcast Spotlight has a presence in 67 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.comcastspotlight.com.

