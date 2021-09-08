Kids in the Middle: Alabama Apart Together Serves Families in a Time of COVID Confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Alabama's COVID -19 rate spiraling upward, Alabama students and teachers are back in class, and some schools have become a hotbed of controversy as parents and administrators disagree over whether children should be required to wear masks in the classroom.

Alabama Apart Together providing workshop

The Delta strain of COVD-19 is infecting an increasing number of individuals and as of September 7, more than 12 thousand Alabamians have died the effects of COVID. COVID cases are on the rise in children as well as adults. Alabama hospitals report their ICU units are overflowing with COVID patients, with no relief in sight. It can be overwhelming, and Alabama Apart Together provides a place for people to turn when they start feeling overwhelmed. It's a toll-free help line open to all. The number is 888-442-1793.

"When people need to talk, they can call us. There's no charge for the call, and its anonymous . We'll lend a sympathetic ear, emotional support, and referrals to additional services, said Alabama Apart Together State Director Lisa Turley. Turley notes that the toll-free help line has served people of all ages and backgrounds and also provides services in Spanish.

"Children are especially vulnerable. They hear mixed messages about the dangers of COVID or the rules about mask wearing and it only increases their anxiety," said Turley. Anxiety, stress, depression, and feelings of helplessness are just a few of the emotional issues brought on by the pandemic. And for those who have lost a loved one to COVID, the grief process can be almost overwhelming. Alabama Apart Together is there to listen. We encourage people to take advantage of our free phone help line, (888) 442-1793.

The team at Alabama Apart Together connects individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their local communities to provide vital resources and services and can provide , online educational materials for schools and businesses.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency created Alabama Apart Together through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

