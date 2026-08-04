Kids-Lift Mobilizes Premium Service Brands Franchisees to Prepare Schools and Students for Back-to-School Season

From School Renovations to Backpack Drives, Home Service Franchisees Give Back in Communities Across the Country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students and teachers prepare to head back to the classroom, franchise owners across the Premium Service Brands (PSB) family are stepping into their communities to help schools, educators, and families start the school year on the right foot.

"Kids-Lift gives our franchisees another meaningful way to make a lasting impact beyond the work they do every day." Post this Premium Service Brands franchise owners across the country are partnering with Kids-Lift to prepare schools and students for the new school year through classroom improvement projects, backpack drives, school supply collections, and other community initiatives.

Through Kids-Lift, the charitable foundation established by Premium Service Brands, locally owned franchisees are leading a series of back-to-school initiatives ranging from classroom improvement projects and school beautification efforts to backpack drives and food donations. Together, the projects reflect the organization's belief that strong communities begin with supporting the families and institutions they serve.

"Back-to-school season is about far more than school supplies," said Vivi Nellen, Executive Director of Kids-Lift. "It's about creating welcoming spaces where students can learn, supporting teachers who give so much of themselves every day, and making sure families have the resources they need to begin the school year with confidence. Our franchise owners live in these communities, so giving back is simply an extension of the relationships they've already built."

Among this year's initiatives:

Little Rock, Arkansas : Boris Okong, owner of 360° Painting, partnered with Kids-Lift to repaint and refresh school spaces, helping create a brighter learning environment ahead of the new school year.





: Boris Okong, owner of 360° Painting, partnered with Kids-Lift to repaint and refresh school spaces, helping create a brighter learning environment ahead of the new school year. Kansas City, Missouri: Mark and Shelley McConnell, owners of 360° Painting, completed a similar school beautification project, donating their time and expertise to prepare classrooms and shared spaces before students returned.





Mark and Shelley McConnell, owners of 360° Painting, completed a similar school beautification project, donating their time and expertise to prepare classrooms and shared spaces before students returned. Palm Beach County, Florida: Jon and Sunny Thayer, owners of Window Gang, partnered with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County to help pack backpacks for more than 36,000 students attending Title I schools throughout the district.





Jon and Sunny Thayer, owners of Window Gang, partnered with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County to help pack backpacks for more than 36,000 students attending Title I schools throughout the district. North Georgia: Amber and George Thomas, owners of House Doctors, participated in their county's Back-to-School Bash, providing more than 900 earbuds to help students succeed in computer lab classrooms.

Additional Kids-Lift initiatives taking place throughout the country include school supply drives, teacher appreciation events, food collections, volunteer service projects, classroom cleanouts, and student support programs led by franchise owners across the Premium Service Brands network. In Texas, ProLift Garage Doors and Maid Right franchise owners volunteered together at a back-to-school event benefiting nearly 200 students, while franchise owners in Florida, Virginia, Arizona and elsewhere have organized food drives, donated shoes, supported youth athletics, refreshed school facilities and partnered with local nonprofits to strengthen the communities they serve.

Many of this year's projects were made possible through the support of national partners, including Sherwin-Williams, which donated paint for school beautification efforts, and The Print Authority, which provided event T-shirts and signage for volunteers participating in Kids-Lift initiatives nationwide.

"Our franchise owners are neighbors, volunteers, parents, and community leaders alongside being business owners," said Paul Flick, Founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Kids-Lift gives them another meaningful way to make a lasting impact beyond the work they do every day. Seeing multiple brands come together to support students as they head back to school is exactly what this organization was created to do."

The back-to-school efforts also showcase the collaborative spirit throughout the Premium Service Brands system, with franchise owners, vendor partners, and local organizations working together to maximize their impact. As the school year begins, Kids-Lift will continue supporting initiatives focused on education, family stability, and community enrichment throughout the year.

For more information about Kids-Lift and its mission, visit www.kids-lift.org. For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, RooterMan, and Wise Coatings. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands