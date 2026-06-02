360° Painting Brings Professional Painting Expertise to National TV on Designing Spaces

Premium Service Brands' Premier Painting Brand Offers Advice and Tips for Homeowners to Refresh and Transform Their Homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360° Painting, a trusted residential and commercial painting brand and part of the Premium Service Brands (PSB) family, is featured as an expert contributor on the award-winning home improvement television show Designing Spaces, airing on Lifetime.

We're excited to partner with Designing Spaces to show how much a fresh coat of paint can truly transform a room's look. Post this Founded in 2005 and franchising since 2006, 360° Painting is one of four major brands that fall under Premium Service Brands’ diverse portfolio of home services franchise systems. 360° Painting is one of the nation’s fastest-growing residential and commercial painting franchises. For more information, visit www.360painting.com.

Designing Spaces travels the country to remodel, redecorate, and redesign the spaces we call home. Through the segment, the professionals at 360° Painting provide homeowners with guidance on how fresh paint, thoughtful color choices, and quality workmanship can transform the look and feel of a home while breathing new life into high-traffic rooms. The brand highlights how professional painting services can make a meaningful impact on a home's comfort, style, and long-term value.

"Whether the goal is to make a small room appear more spacious or bring a more intimate feel to a larger area of the home, paint is often one of the most effective ways to change a space," said Brian Morgan, President of 360° Painting. "We're excited to partner with Designing Spaces to show how much a fresh coat of paint can truly transform a room's look and feel, while also helping homeowners understand what it takes to achieve a polished, long-lasting result. With the right preparation, products, and process, professional painting can help homeowners bring their vision to life with confidence."

360° Painting's feature on the show highlights the growing demand for professional painting services as homeowners continue to seek out convenient, efficient, and high-quality ways to refresh their spaces, without taking on time-consuming DIY projects. As a residential and commercial painting brand, 360° Painting's services extend far beyond simple interior and exterior paint jobs. The brand also offers specialty textured painting as well as garage floor coatings, concrete and deck staining, wallpaper removal, and drywall repair.

This also marks a continued collaboration between Premium Service Brands and Designing Spaces, after the show featured the platform's home improvement and handyman services franchise House Doctors earlier this spring, which can be viewed at this link. Together, the segments spotlight PSB's broader commitment to connecting homeowners with trusted, local experts across a range of home improvement needs.

"Each of our brands plays a critical role in helping homeowners care for the spaces they live in every day," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Through our continued work with Designing Spaces, we're able to highlight how PSB brands like 360° Painting and House Doctors help simplify home improvement, while also showcasing the depth of our platform and the real value our franchise owners bring to their local communities."

In addition to the televised segment, 360° Painting will share select highlights and design tips from the feature across its social media channels, offering homeowners accessible, bite-sized insights to support their own home refresh projects.

Designing Spaces airs on Lifetime Television® weekdays at 7:30am ET/PT. Full episodes and exclusive segments can also be found at DesigningSpaces.tv and on YouTube. For more information about 360° Painting's franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.360painting.com/franchising.

About 360° Painting:

Founded in 2005 and franchising since 2006, 360° Painting is one of four major brands that fall under Premium Service Brands' diverse portfolio of home services franchise systems. With nearly 90 franchisees in 34 states, 360° Painting is one of the nation's fastest-growing residential and commercial painting franchises. The franchise has been featured in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500│5000 and has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500® ranking as the top painting franchise for two consecutive years (2018 & 2019). For more information, visit www.360painting.com.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home service brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Designing Spaces

Designing Spaces® is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://www.designingspaces.tv/.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser-targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands