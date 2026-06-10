Premium Service Brands Accelerates Growth, Expands National Home Services Platform with Acquisition of Wise Coatings

Leading Home Services Franchisor Adds Fast-Growing Floor Coatings Brand to Strengthen Homeowner Ecosystem and Accelerate Franchise Growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), a leading franchisor of home service brands across North America, today announced the acquisition of Wise Coatings, one of the nation's premier residential and commercial floor coatings franchise organizations.

"We are excited to welcome the Wise Coatings team and franchise owners to the Premium Service Brands family." Post this Premium Service Brands announced the acquisition of Wise Coatings, a fast-growing floor coatings franchise with locations across 20 states. The move expands PSB’s home services platform and strengthens its ability to serve homeowners throughout every stage of homeownership.

The acquisition marks another significant milestone in Premium Service Brands' continued growth strategy and reinforces the company's commitment to building the industry's most comprehensive home services platform. Wise Coatings joins PSB's growing portfolio of service brands, expanding the organization's ability to serve homeowners throughout every stage of homeownership while creating new opportunities for franchise owners across the network.

Wise Coatings specializes in premium floor coating solutions for residential and commercial applications, including garages, basements, patios, warehouses, showrooms, and other concrete surfaces. With approximately 22 locations across 20 states, the brand has built a strong reputation for delivering durable, high-performance coating systems, exceptional customer experiences, and a proven franchise model.

"The addition of Wise Coatings represents exactly the type of strategic growth opportunity we seek as we continue building the premier home services franchise platform," said Paul Flick, Founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Wise Coatings has developed an outstanding reputation, a compelling franchise model, and a service offering that naturally complements many of the brands already operating within our system. Beyond the immediate growth opportunity, this acquisition strengthens our ability to serve homeowners more comprehensively while creating additional opportunities for franchise owners across our network."

The floor coatings category continues to experience strong growth as homeowners invest in garage transformations, outdoor living spaces, property enhancement projects, and long-term maintenance solutions. Wise Coatings' premium positioning, scalable operating model, and customer-focused approach make it a natural fit within Premium Service Brands' long-term vision.

The acquisition further supports PSB's strategy of building a connected home services ecosystem that allows homeowners to access trusted providers for a broader range of needs through a single family of brands. By expanding the breadth of services available within its portfolio, Premium Service Brands continues to create new opportunities to engage customers, strengthen brand loyalty, and deliver greater long-term value to homeowners and franchise owners alike.

"Every new service category we add creates additional opportunities to engage homeowners, strengthen customer relationships, and expand the value we can provide to our franchise owners," said Roxanne Conrad, Chief Operating Officer of Premium Service Brands. "Wise Coatings is a highly complementary addition to our organization because it enhances our ability to serve customers throughout their homeownership journey while creating future opportunities for cross-brand collaboration, customer acquisition, and operational efficiencies. We are excited to welcome the Wise Coatings team and franchise owners to the Premium Service Brands family."

In addition to expanding PSB's service offerings, Premium Service Brands plans to invest in the continued growth of Wise Coatings through expanded franchise development, enhanced marketing support, operational resources, technology investments, and strategic growth initiatives designed to accelerate the brand's national expansion.

"Joining Premium Service Brands represents an exciting new chapter for Wise Coatings," said Whitney White, CEO of Wise Coatings. "PSB's track record of franchise growth, operational excellence, and franchisee support makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for our franchise owners, employees, and customers."

The acquisition reflects Premium Service Brands' ongoing commitment to strategic growth through the addition of complementary service categories, exceptional franchise systems, and innovative brands. As the organization continues to expand, its focus remains on creating greater value for franchise owners, strengthening customer acquisition capabilities, and building the most comprehensive home services platform in the industry.

For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Premium Service Brands

Premium Service Brands is a leading home services franchisor with a growing portfolio of residential and commercial service brands operating throughout North America. Through its family of brands, Premium Service Brands helps entrepreneurs build successful businesses while delivering exceptional service experiences to homeowners and businesses alike. The company's portfolio spans a wide range of home services, including painting, home repair, garage door services, cleaning, junk removal, holiday lighting, window cleaning, tile and grout restoration, kitchen and closet solutions, and more. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Wise Coatings

Wise Coatings is a leading residential and commercial floor coatings franchise specializing in premium concrete coating systems designed to transform and protect garages, basements, patios, warehouses, showrooms, and other concrete surfaces. Through innovative products, professional installation, and exceptional customer service, Wise Coatings helps homeowners and businesses create durable, attractive, and long-lasting spaces.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands