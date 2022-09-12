Kids Music Day Spokesperson Neil Nayyar to Appear on Good Morning America 9/13/22

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Kids Music Day Spokesperson Neil Nayyar will appear on the Good Morning America's Extraordinary Kids segment on Tuesday September 13th. At just 16 years old, Neil has already mastered playing over 110 unique musical instruments from around the world, including the flute, guitar, piano, saxophone, sitar, harp and many more including a few many have never heard of. Neil has already been featured on two Honda car commercials and performed the national anthem at multiple major and minor league sports teams in his home state of California. Neil is attending the prestigious Grammy Camp this summer and has just released his first book entitled "Passion to Exploration of 107 Sound Machines."

Kids Music Day Supporters include Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey. Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Musicology & Remo Percussion

The 7th Annual "Kids Music Day" will be celebrated on Friday October 7th, 2022. Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with over 1,000 music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics and more.

Kids Music Day Ambassadors - Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Kids Music Day is also being supported by numerous music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Music & Arts, Musicology, Remo Percussion and the Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their own musical journey.

Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by Keep Music Alive. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate in Kids Music Day & Teach Music Week with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization help more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org .

