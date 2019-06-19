Kids 'R' Kids Breaks Ground In Beaumont, Texas

DULUTH, Ga., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies will soon be breaking ground in the greater Houston area. The greater Houston area has seen a large concentration of Kids 'R' Kids schools, and the newest location will be part of this large community of early childcare and education providers. The new location, which is named Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Beaumont, will be breaking ground on Thursday, June 20th at 10 AM.

The new owner, Chardae Walker, will be hosting the groundbreaking ceremony alongside the Kids 'R' Kids Franchise Support Center. In a statement the Chardae said, "Three years ago my husband's health suddenly took a turn for the worse, and in a matter of 3 days he was gone. In the process of grieving his sudden loss, I began to really dream again. I had to find what it was that really made me happy, again. That's when my passion became my pursuit. My passion to elevate and educate children was what really made me happy. So, in a nutshell, my dream was to create a place and atmosphere where children can dream again."

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony will be Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies Co-Founders, Pat and Janice Vinson, along with CEO David Vinson and VPO Sasha Vinson and other members of the Kids 'R' Kids Franchise Support center. The ceremony will conclude with statements from CEO David Vinson and remarks from the new owner, Chardae Walker.

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children (6 weeks - 12 years) to bloom into responsible, considerate, and contributing members of society. With over 170 Academies in 17 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned organization that ranks in the top three franchised early childhood education centers nationwide (www.kidsrkids.com). If you are interested in joining the Kids 'R' Kids Family by owning and operating your very own preschool, you can contact them through www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.

