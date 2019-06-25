Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies' Campaigns Awarded by Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies® is delighted to announce that its 2018 campaigns for both Back-to-School and the promotion of its After School program have received several awards from the highly esteemed Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The award-winning campaigns were created by Atlanta-based marketing agency, Woodall Creative Group in collaboration with Kids 'R' Kids' Corporate Marketing team. The Back-to-School campaign brought home two Silver W3 Awards – one for a social media campaign and the other for a video campaign created to support the 2018 "Kids 'R' Growing" fall enrollment program. The After School Program was honored with a Best in Show and a Silver Davey Award for its brochure and overall integrated campaign.

"When we collaborate with the team at Woodall Creative Group just as we have been doing for more than 20 years, we always set out to do something new and different that will get everyone excited – from our franchisees to the families we will attract," explained Darlene Barnwell, Chief Marketing Officer at Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies. "For the first time we really singled out and promoted our After School Program. We don't set out with an objective to win awards, but to have that work recognized by the AIVA is an amazing honor."

Both the Davey Awards and the W3 Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 700+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. The Davey Awards exclusively honor the finest small shops, firms and companies worldwide, while the W3 Awards focuses primarily on the digital experience by honoring outstanding websites, web marketing, social content, and more.

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies: Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children ages 6 weeks - 12 years. With over 170 Academies in 17 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned organization that ranks in the top three franchised early childhood education centers nationwide (www.kidsrkids.com). If you are interested in joining the Kids 'R' Kids Family by owning and operating your very own preschool, you can contact them through www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.

