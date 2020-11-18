Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies Launch Virtual Learning Platform for Preschool Children

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although many school aged children have access to online learning via school or other available learning platforms, a large gap remains for children who are of preschool age. Many young learners are struggling with learning from home and have little to no access to quality preschool education on a virtual platform.

Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies, a leading, national childcare provider, recognized this need and developed an exclusive online learning platform for preschoolers. Kids 'R' Kids Online Learning Academy (https://www.krkonlineacademy.com), developed in partnership with Kid Orange Tech, (the distributor for online learning tools such as ABCmouse and Techie Kids Club) provides preschool aged children with 1-2 live, interactive classes per day led by certified teachers. These classes align with the Kids 'R' Kids proprietary Fast Track® Curriculum that prepares children for school-readiness. The Kids 'R' Kids curriculum is developed by early education specialists and is tailored to the appropriate developmental stages of each child, from infancy to school age.

The Kids 'R' Kids Online Learning Academy platform allows children to log on to attend classes, and also provides at-home activities, games, parent assessments, tracking tools, and more. The goal of this platform was to create a robust program that would compare to in-person preschool and keep children and parents engaged in their education.

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies focus on providing secure, nurturing, and educational environments for children 6 weeks - 12 years. With over 170 locations in 16 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned and operated organization that ranks in the top three nationwide for franchised early childhood education centers. If you are interested in owning your own business and making a difference in your community, find more information by going to www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com .

About Kid Orange Tech

Kid Orange Tech provides interactive technology solutions and services designed to empower today's educators to effectively reach, teach and captivate the 21st century child. Our team consists of experts in both education and technology who specialize in helping preschool leaders responsibly integrate, leverage and master technology in the classroom. Through our hands-on approach, we help schools use technology as an effective tool to meet enrollment goals, increase parent engagement, enhance curriculum and better align with early learning standards.

