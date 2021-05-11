Kids Service Toon Goggles Adds Linear Channels to Platform, Including Angry Birds, Guinness World Records, Om Nom TV, Sparkle Power & More

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading on-demand kids service Toon Goggles has added a suite of dedicated kids and family linear channels to its service available as the first kids vMVPD offering. This creates a one-stop application for families to stream on-demand and linear content globally.

Along with their popular and already distributed Toon Goggles and TG Junior channels, special brand channels from "Guinness World Records™" and "Angry Birds" are available, amongst many others.

Toon Goggles Inc Toon Goggles Inc

"We are delighted to bring the fun and wonder of record-breaking to young viewers through our partnership with Toon Goggles," said Karen Gilchrist, Director of Visual Content, Guinness World Records Ltd. "Through our new channel on the platform, we aspire to encourage the next generation of record-holders by sharing exciting and incredible achievements, stories, and more, from across the globe."

Rovio's Head of Content, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, had this to say on the partnership. "We're excited to give fans of the Angry Birds a new, kid safe, way to watch our short -form series like Angry Birds Toons, Angry Birds Slingshot Stories, and Piggy Tales. AVOD services provide our fans with an essential way to engage with our brand, especially in these times in which people are more likely to find their entertainment at home. We hope that fans are as excited as we are, and in cooperation with our partner CAKE, we look forward to introducing even more great Angry Birds content on the platform very soon."

Anna Shchur of Zeptolab states, "We are very happy with our partnership with Toon Goggles. The team has always been very supportive and nice. We have been working together since 2016 and we see the significant revenue growth since then. We are thrilled to launch "Om Nom TV" channel on the platform as the next step in developing our partnership."

Further, David Chu of Digital Media Rights is excited to partner with Toon Goggles to distribute Cocoro's 24/7 linear channel. "Toon Goggles is a wonderful platform dedicated to engaging, family-friendly children's content and we look forward to expanding the audience for our programs to their engaged users, " he said.

Toonz Media Group is also ready to fill the skyrocketing demand for safe and fun content in the kid's digital ecosystem. "Toonz is really excited to be part of Toon Goggles' kids and family entertainment bouquet. We are glad to partner with Toon Goggles to fill

this need-gap with our brand-new OTT MyToonz," said P. Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz

Media Group.

In addition to the linear channels, Toon Goggles has their own branded, pop-up and holiday channels as well as content in Spanish and Portuguese.

Dedicated Brand Channels

Guinness World Records

Angry Birds

Om Nom TV

Cocoro

MyToonz

ZooMoo

Toon Goggles Curated Channels

Toon Goggles

TG Junior

Gross Out TV

Sparkle Power

TG Movies

Pop Up Channels

Eddie's Wonderland (Holidays)

Camp Spoopy (Halloween)

Multilingual Channels

TG Espanol

TG Brasil

"The kids of today know what they want. If they recognize a brand or know a particular channel always has exciting content, they'll keep coming back to it," said Stephen L. Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Toon Goggles Inc. "With many families staying at home and looking for new ways to entertain themselves, our linear channels provide just that."

About Toon Goggles

Toon Goggles™ is the premier destination for On-Demand Entertainment for Kids™. The kid-safe and parent-friendly service offers a vast and diverse amount of animated and live-action programs, both on-demand and in a linear channel format. Toon Goggles received worldwide attention as the first globally available kids' service featuring 4K UHD content.

The platform is fully COPPA-compliant (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act), boasting a strictly enforced screening process to ensure that all material is clean, safe and age-appropriate.

Toon Goggles is available online at https://www.toongoggles.com and as an app on the iTunes App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), and pre-installed on a variety of devices. Toon Goggles can be found on many smart TVs, including Samsung, Sony, Hisense and TCL and set-top boxes such as Roku.

Media Contact:

Katie Cahall

(818) 650.0747

[email protected]

SOURCE Toon Goggles Inc

Related Links

https://www.toongoggles.com

