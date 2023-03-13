Kids Swimwear Market Segmentation and Growth In Recent Years

Kids Swimwear Global Market Report 2023 By The Business Research Company Describes And Explains The Kids Swimwear Market And Covers 2017-2022, Termed The Historic Period, And 2022-2027 Termed The Forecast Period, Along With Further Forecasts For The Period 2027-2032. The Report Cover Market Sizing Information, Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities For The Seven Regions And Major Players Of The Market

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Kids Swimwear Global Market Report 2023, the global swimwear market size grew from $21.1 billion in 2022 to $22.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. Further, the swimwear market size is then expected to grow to $28.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.

The rising popularity of sports activities, particularly for health reasons and the growing number of international water sporting events, are pushing consumers to participate in water sports and recreational activities. According to a study published in "Trends in Outdoor Swimming Report", the participation in outdoor swimming across the UK increased by 1.5 and 3 times between 2019 and 2020. This is one of the largest drivers for the global kids swimwear market growth.

The global swimwear market is segmented -

By Type: Women's Swimwear, Men's Swimwear, Goggles and Swim Caps By Fabric Type: Nylon, Polyester, Spandex, Other Fabric Types By End-User: Men, Women, Kids By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

The largest growth seen in these segments are in the North American kids swimwear market. The online market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward.

The global kids swimwear market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.3% of the total market in 2021. PVH Corp. was the largest competitor with 0.71% share of the market, followed by H&M, Nike Inc, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Quiksilver Inc., O'Neill, Inc., Monsoon Accessorize, Boden, John Lewis and Arena Italia S.p.A.

Business strategies adopted by major companies in the kids swimwear market include expanding manufacturing capabilities across different countries and regions and expanding product offerings through strategic acquisitions.

An example of these strategies can be seen in growth strategy of H&M. In May 2022, H&M launched its new matching swimwear for the whole family, consisting of trunks, one-pieces, bucket hats, bikinis and sunglasses for kids, babies, men and women. The new collection is made using recycled fibers, providing more sustainable options.

The swimwear market research report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides swimwear market statistics, including swimwear market size, regional shares, detailed swimwear market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the market. This swimwear market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

