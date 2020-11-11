'Kids' Test Kitchen' - Woman-Owned Small Business Pivots to Virtual At-Home Healthy Cooking Classes, Persevering Through Nationwide Pandemic Quarantines and School Closings

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids' Test Kitchen (KTK) announced that its popular cooking program, developed by nutritionist and dietitian Emily Seward, has continued to see increased growth despite widespread school closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally created as an in-person, at-school program that included small groups of children, KTK recently switched over to almost exclusively virtual classes via a new online platform. Since then, the K–8 cooking program has continued to grow in popularity, allowing parents/teachers and children an opportunity to bond in home kitchens by preparing delicious healthy meals together. KTK's virtual platform offers single-serving class samples to try the program out, and extended live classes via Zoom. KTK is also offering limited-time gift codes to allow new users a chance to purchase gift sessions.

Daniel shows off his ingredients in preparation for the day's LIVE Zoom lesson: Summer Skillet Enchiladas.

"We're always telling our kids that they should eat healthy. They hear it all the time from their teachers, from kids' programming, and on commercials. And at this point, kids just tune that out," said KTK founder, Emily Seward, RDN, LDN. "Plus they are constantly bombarded with unhealthy options like sugary snacks, fast food chains, and other junk food. To get kids to eat healthy, you have to show them how. But most importantly, you have to make it fun! And that's what we do here at KTK: create fun, exciting, healthy recipes that are as much fun to make as they are to eat. They're fun because they're a family activity – a sure-fire way to bond and spend quality time. Our online classes can be used by teachers, parents, grandparents, and healthy food advocates anywhere."

Kids' Test Kitchen: Inspiring Healthy Eaters and Redefining What Kids Love to Eat

KTK offers multiple classes for home school, POD parents, and kids who are currently learning at home due to pandemic restrictions. Each month offers a different selection of healthy recipes, snacks and appetizers, with frequent seasonal and holiday themes. All KTK classes include:

Healthy Cooking and Nutrition Lessons: Using the home kitchen as a classroom, lesson plans include reading, writing, vocabulary, math, science, history, art, tech and life skills. Cooking classes are multi-targeted and multi-disciplinarian events where kids are taught how to be responsible for the entire process from preparation to clean-up. And parents can also join their children in the kitchen for a family event that is both fun and educational.

Using the home kitchen as a classroom, lesson plans include reading, writing, vocabulary, math, science, history, art, tech and life skills. Cooking classes are multi-targeted and multi-disciplinarian events where kids are taught how to be responsible for the entire process from preparation to clean-up. And parents can also join their children in the kitchen for a family event that is both fun and educational. Free Virtual-Class Samples: Each class can be previewed with a free sample. Experience directly how KTK teaches kids to work with healthy ingredients, use knives and other kitchen equipment responsibly, practice food safety and kitchen hygiene, and prepare nourishing dishes for their friends and family.

Go online to learn more about KTK's mission to educate children on the importance of healthy eating. Or for the latest announcements and virtual events, follow KTK on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Kids' Test Kitchen

Originally founded in 2013 by dietitian Emily Seward, Kids' Test Kitchen inspires young healthy eaters by providing culinary opportunities to cook, taste, and present their own dishes, while taking that knowledge home to teach their own families. Aspiring chefs meet for a series of virtual classes, working to learn the recipes that help them prepare wholesome snacks, entrees, and side items, all with one thing in common: ingredients that are really healthy. Whether it's Swiss chard, avocado, bananas, spaghetti squash, or artichokes, parents and educators are amazed at how much enthusiasm students have for healthy food, especially when they learn how to prepare and cook that food for themselves. Learn more about Kids' Test Kitchen cooking programs at: www.KidsTestKitchen.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Seward

781-962-4000

[email protected]

SOURCE Kids' Test Kitchen

Related Links

https://kidstestkitchen.com/

