Kids That Do Good Honored By Prestigious New Jersey Governor's Jefferson Awards

Jake and Max have loved volunteer work since infancy, yet they continued to struggle time and time again to meet the age requirements to take part in this work. When they turned 14, the boys had a lightbulb moment and decided to do something about this by creating an organization that could serve as a resource for young people to make a difference at any age. Jake and Max developed an easy to use, interactive website that provides thousands of ways to get involved in over 80 markets. KTDG has reached over 35,000 unique visitors to the site and connecting people to over 16,000 causes. The site has reached 3.18 million people on social media, over 2,000 e-mail subscribers and over 2,000 registered members.

"Receiving this award has been so humbling and gratifying. To us, this just represents all of the hard work we have put into giving back," said KTDG Co-Founder, Jake Klein. "We have dedicated our lives to service and it's awe-inspiring to see that we are helping to introduce that mentality to other kids. We want everyone to know how easy it can be to make a difference no matter how young you are," said KTDG Co-Founder, Max Klein.

The Jefferson Awards were established in 1972 as the official recognition program of the United States Senate. They are considered America's highest honor for public service and volunteerism. Each year the New Jersey State Governor's Jefferson Awards highlight the spirit of civic engagement among New Jersey's 1.5 million volunteers, and provide Jefferson Awards medals in 22 categories of volunteer service.

"Max and Jake's efforts have enabled and empowered volunteerism through STEM, which is why they are the most deserving recipients of the prestigious 2018 "Verizon Service Through STEM" Award," said Bob Provost, Board Member of the Jefferson Awards.

KTDG is a 501(C) (3) charitable organization and the website supports two types of users, the volunteer and the organization representative. Volunteers are given the opportunity to comb through the KTDG Database to find a cause that interests them by using the filtering tools. In turn, organization representatives are also given the opportunity to sign up and propose their causes to be vetted by the KTDG team. Currently, the platform offers volunteering opportunities in the top 40 US markets at reputable organizations including the Best Friends Animal Society, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition and Zoo ALIVE- Saint Louis Zoo, as well as outlines ideas and charitable initiatives that kids and families can do on their own.

The New Jersey Governor's Jefferson Awards are given in 22 categories of volunteer service. The awards are also the official recognition program of the Governor's Advisory Council on Volunteerism, administered by a partnership that includes the New Jersey Office of Volunteerism, NJ Advance Media, the Community Foundation of New Jersey and corporate sponsors.

