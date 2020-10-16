Kids Will Be More Tech-Savvy Than Their Parents by the Time They Are 10 Years Old

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech®, a world leader in children's electronic learning products, conducted a OnePoll survey of 2,000 parents with children aged 3-12 years old to discover the opportunities presented by technology, and the reasons why parents think it's important for their child to be proficient.

The survey found that 85 percent of parents are impressed by how quickly their child picks up new technology, which may be beneficial right now, as many school districts have moved to a distance-learning model for the 2020-21 school year. Survey results revealed:

82 percent of parents believe their child will have more opportunities than they did because they grew up with technology.

78 percent believe it is important for children to be introduced to technology at a young age.

Kids are using tech at earlier and earlier ages: children aged 3-5 were first introduced to technology at age 2, while those aged 6-12 were first using it a year later.

"When kids are introduced to technology at an early age, they become more comfortable and familiar with it, making it easier for them to adapt," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Technology is an integral part of distance-learning, and with so many children learning from home this school year, it is more important than ever for kids to be fluent in technology."

The survey also revealed the value parents find in technology, not only with education, but with regards to creativity and influencing who their child will become. Additional results showed:

88 percent of respondents believe it is important to be proficient with tech.

87 percent believe technology will shape who their child becomes.

48 percent of parents believe technology will help further their child's education.

47 percent believe technology will help their children in a variety of career paths.

Half of the respondents believe technology can help children find creative outlets.

85% think technology allows their child to be creative in new and different ways, and the same number believe outlets for creative self-expression are important for their child's development.

"Another benefit to children's familiarity with technology at an early age is it allows them to express themselves in creative ways," continued Keimach. "From digital easels to smartwatches to our KidiZoom® Creator Cam, a high-definition video camera kit that lets kids create video content, age-appropriate technology gives kids a creative outlet that can have a positive impact on their growth and development."

Perfect for any kid creator, the KidiZoom Creator Cam comes with everything kids need to create awesome videos, including a green screen, tabletop tripod that converts into a selfie stick, 20+ animated backgrounds and easy on-camera video editing. Whether getting chased by a T-Rex, going to outer space or making themselves disappear, the KidiZoom Creator Cam lets kids be the star while encouraging self-expression and creativity. They can also create trick shots and time-lapse videos with the editing and creativity tools. The camera is kid-friendly and does not have a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so video can only be uploaded via the included USB cable at a parent's discretion. The camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage to 32GB (card sold separately), and a rechargeable battery.

The KidiZoom Creator Cam is recommended for ages 5 and up and is available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/creatorcam. For additional survey details, click here.

