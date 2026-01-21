KidsChoice Announces Majority Investment from Aquitaine Capital to Support Growth and Clinical Excellence

OKLAHOMA CITY and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KidsChoice, an Oklahoma-based provider of autism and pediatric therapy services, announced a majority investment from Aquitaine Capital, a women-owned private equity firm. The investment brings Aquitaine's capital, operating resources, and national healthcare network to support KidsChoice's next phase of growth — expanding access to care while enhancing clinical quality, infrastructure, and support for clinicians and families.

The partnership positions KidsChoice to build on its strong foundation while expanding its reach and capabilities throughout Oklahoma and beyond, with a continued focus on individualized and outcomes-driven care.

As part of the transaction, KidsChoice introduced an enhanced leadership structure. Amanda "Mandy" Ralston, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst and leader in autism therapy, has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer. Nic Newton and Sierra Harrington will serve as Co-Presidents.

KidsChoice will also be supported by a group of experienced, value-add Board members with deep healthcare and ABA expertise, including Dr. Joseph Cunningham, former President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, and Texas, and Kathleen Stengel, an experienced healthcare executive and BCBA with more than two decades of leadership across pediatric behavioral health and therapy services.

"We want KidsChoice to be one of the best therapy providers in Oklahoma," said Elizabeth Broomfield, Managing Partner of Aquitaine Capital. "That means supporting clinicians, investing in quality and consistency, and ensuring families can count on ethical care as the company grows."

"With Aquitaine's support, we can grow thoughtfully—expanding access to care while enhancing the infrastructure that helps our clinicians and families thrive," said Mandy Ralston, CEO of KidsChoice.

Looking ahead, KidsChoice will continue investing in core operations while expanding access through new clinic openings, strategic M&A, and the growth of complementary therapy offerings such as speech and occupational therapy.

About KidsChoice

KidsChoice is an Oklahoma-based provider of clinic-centered autism and pediatric therapy services, serving children and families through applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. The organization focuses on delivering individualized, outcomes-driven care while supporting clinicians with the infrastructure needed to deliver quality care to children and their families.

About Aquitaine Capital

Aquitaine Capital is a women-owned private equity firm that partners with founder- and family-owned businesses to support long-term growth. The firm brings capital, operational expertise, and a deep network to help management teams scale responsibly while strengthening quality, consistency, and performance.

Media Contact

