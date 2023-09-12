Kidstown Expands Katy, Texas Office; Welcomes Two New Dentists

Dr. Catherine Fillmore and Dr. Nichole Siripon to join Kidstown Dental in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidstown Dental announced today the addition of two highly skilled and compassionate dentists in their Katy, Texas office. Dr. Catherine Fillmore and Dr. Nichole Siripon will carry forward Kidstown Dental's traditions of providing exceptional, enjoyable and compassionate care.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Fillmore and Dr. Siripon to our team at Kidstown Dental," says Dr. Amy Luedemann, founder of Kidstown Dental. "Catherine and Nicole's expertise and dedication will continue to broaden and further our commitment to providing the community with cutting-edge care, tailored to the unique needs of every child - and these exceptional doctors bring just that."

Dr. Catherine Fillmore stands out as an esteemed pediatric dentist, boasting a wealth of knowledge in areas such as oral diagnosis, preventive care, behavior management, sedation, restorative procedures and oral surgeries. Her dental journey spans over 12 years, with notable positions as a pediatric dentist at DDS PLLC and the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic in Pennsylvania. Dr. Fillmore polished her expertise with an Advanced Education in Pediatric Dentistry from New York University and achieved her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. She proudly holds a board certification from the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

"Caring for children's dental needs has always ignited my passion. Serving the young ones and the broader Katy community is a privilege I cherish," remarked Dr. Catherine Fillmore.

Dr. Nicole Siripon, another brilliant addition to the dental community, infuses her deep affection for children's dental care which started when she was at Kid's Community Dental Clinic in Burbank. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of California in Los Angeles and is passionate in helping children have happy, healthy smiles. She loves creating a warm and friendly environment and prioritizes caring for patients in a fun, comfortable, and individualized manner. Dr. Nicole enjoys dedicating her free time to serve the community by volunteering at Give Kids' a Smile and other local community health fairs. She is an avid believer in life-long learning and recognizing the advancements in technology, and she takes dental continuing education courses to offer the most current treatment options to better serve patients.

Kidstown Dental is thrilled to introduce two contemporary dental solutions: Nightlase and Invisalign. Nightlase, leveraging laser technology, presents an effective and gentle method to combat snoring and related sleep disturbances. Invisalign, on the other hand, serves as a near-transparent teeth-straightening mechanism, offering both teens and adults the path to a radiant smile.

For more information about Kidstown Dental, visit www.kidstowndentist.com .

About Kidstown Dental

Kidstown Dental stands at the forefront of pediatric dental services, combining cutting-edge treatments with a child-centric approach. Prioritizing preventive care and informative guidance, they are committed to ensuring delightful dental visits for children.

Discover more at Kidstowndentist.com.

SOURCE Kidstown Dental