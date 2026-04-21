kidSTREAM Children's Museum Announces May 21, 2026 Grand Opening

kidSTREAM Children's Museum to Join a Growing Ecosystem of Organizations in Ventura County Collectively Investing in the Future of Our Children

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- kidSTREAM Children's Museum announced today that on May 21, 2026, it will officially open its doors, fulfilling a promise to the families and caregivers of Ventura County. This milestone brings a permanent home for children to explore science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math (the "STREAM" in kidSTREAM) through engaging exhibits and programming, in a region where these opportunities were previously out of reach for many. For more than 200,000 children growing up in Ventura County, this opening marks the arrival of a local space purpose-built to inspire and empower kids to become critical thinkers, innovators, and life-long learners.

"This opening is more than a ribbon-cutting, it is a promise kept to the children in our community," said Bryan Yee , Board Chair of kidSTREAM Children's Museum. "As a father of three young children, I have seen how the right environment can spark a child's confidence and redefine what they believe is possible. As we prepare to open our doors, we do so with gratitude for the collective efforts of a community that has worked tirelessly to ensure every child grows up with the opportunities and experiences that a children's museum can unlock."

The grand opening, as featured in the April 19, 2026 issue of New York Times , is a shared accomplishment for the region, made possible by the unwavering commitment of early visionaries, dedicated volunteers, and local supporters including Driscoll's and the Gene Haas Foundation, established by the founder of Haas Automation, Gene Haas. Major donor, Ventura County-headquartered biotech firm Amgen donated $1 million, while Amgen Foundation, its philanthropic arm, contributed an additional $1 million .

"We are incredibly proud to play a leading role in the kidSTREAM story," said Scott Heimlich, president of the Amgen Foundation and executive director of philanthropy for Amgen. "Bringing a hands-on science institution like this to our headquarters community, especially in a county that has not had one before, reflects our belief that everyone needs science, and science needs everyone. This has truly been a collective effort, and through our financial support and the dedication of hundreds of our employee volunteers, we are excited to see kidSTREAM open its doors to the community we call home."

Located at the site of the former Camarillo Public Library, in the heart of Camarillo, kidSTREAM Children's Museum will include approximately 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits within a planned 30,000-square-foot campus. In the Channel Islands exhibit outside, children can excavate replicas of pygmy mammoth bones in a fossil dig. Designed to reflect the unique landscapes and industries of the region, the agricultural exhibit includes an edible garden with berries and herbs that reflect Ventura County's farming roots. Inside, children will explore the museum's STREAM gallery, and encounter everyday materials as they tackle building challenges in the museum's makerspace, an engineering design lab.

Grounded in research showing that interactive environments are where children best develop 21st-century skills like problem-solving and emotional resilience, the museum is powered by a professional staff dedicated to engaging families through play. By investing in local talent to lead these experiences, kidSTREAM Children's Museum is creating local jobs while providing high-quality engagement that helps children build a sense of agency and wonder.

"Education has always been an important value in my family, and we have seen first-hand that a well-rounded education is not obtained solely in a classroom," said Mae Wan, long-time Ventura County resident, community advocate, and supporter of the museum. "kidSTREAM will be a place that will allow for parents, grandparents, and adults to spend time together with their children in wonderment, exploration, and discovery."

The May 21st Grand Opening will begin with a private ceremony in the morning for founding partners and supporters, followed by the public opening in the early afternoon for families, caregivers, and their young explorers. To celebrate this milestone, kidSTREAM Children's Museum is releasing the final remaining Early Explorer Memberships , which offer exclusive benefits including invitations to soft openings and other discounts. General memberships will also be made available for purchase upon the grand opening on May 21, allowing families to secure year-round access to the museum's evolving exhibits and programming.

"As we open our doors, we are opening a world of potential for every child in our region, which will create a lasting impact for generations to come," added Yee. "We are excited knowing that we aren't crossing a finish line, but that we are launching into our most impactful chapter yet. On behalf of every child who will grow up with cherished memories of kidSTREAM, we are grateful to our community of supporters who have journeyed with us and built this bridge to the future."

For more information about kidSTREAM Children's Museum, visit www.kidstream.org .

About kidSTREAM Children's Museum:

kidSTREAM is a children's museum, opening its doors on May 21, 2026, in Ventura County. With a focus on science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math (the "STREAM" in kidSTREAM), this children's museum inspires curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking skills in young learners. Because early childhood educational experiences can change a child's life trajectory, kidSTREAM is committed to access for all children, regardless of socioeconomic, physical, developmental and emotional ability. Through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and community partnerships, the museum will provide an engaging environment where kids explore, play, and discover.

Media Contact:

Shahrzad Ehya

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(805) 384-5437

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SOURCE kidSTREAM Children's Museum