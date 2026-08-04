KidStrong Franchise Owner Michael Reyes Signs 46-Unit Area Development Agreement, Growing his NextGen Holdings Platform

Multi-unit operator expands its commitment across the East Coast, building on 17 open centers and four more under construction.

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KidStrong, the science-based child development franchise helping kids grow stronger and more confident, today announced that franchise owner Michael Reyes has signed an area development agreement bringing his total commitment to 46 units. Through his company NextGen Holdings, Reyes currently operates 17 KidStrong centers across six states, with four more under construction.

Reyes opened his first KidStrong center four years ago after leaving a career in enterprise sales. Since then, NextGen Holdings has grown into one of the brand's most active multi-unit partners, expanding across markets including New York, New England and North Carolina.

"We've done this enough times, in enough different markets, to know the business model holds up to rinse and repeat the model," Reyes said. "When the same playbook works in New York, New England, North Carolina and everywhere in between, you stop wondering whether the model is sustainable. At that point, the bigger risk is thinking too small. So 46 wasn't a leap of faith. It's just where the results and data pointed us to."

Reyes said the growth of NextGen Holdings has changed his day-to-day role from hands-on operator to company builder.

"In the beginning, I was hands-on in every center. Now I have to run the company, which means building the team, holding the brand and NextGen standards, driving our growth strategy, and protecting the things that don't take care of themselves, like how a family feels when they walk into our centers," Reyes said. "I can't be everywhere anymore, and honestly, I shouldn't be. My job is to make sure our great leadership team at NextGen is executing at the highest level so I can focus on the big picture vision."

To support that scale, Reyes has built out a leadership bench spanning executive, regional and area management, along with center-level leadership. He credits his participation on KidStrong's Franchise Advisory Council with helping shape the brand's growth strategy, alongside a disciplined approach to site selection that prioritizes strong trade areas and building locations within proximity that enable efficient hiring and brand awareness.

"A center lives or dies based on the quality of the coach on the floor and the local management team. We are obsessed with how a family feels walking in, during, and after a class. Everything we've built exists to support the development of our coaches and managers who deliver an exceptional experience every day," Reyes said.

Josh Patrick, chief development officer at KidStrong, said Reyes' expansion reflects the kind of operator the brand is prioritizing as it scales nationally.

"Mike has earned every opportunity that's come his way," Patrick said. "He approaches growth the same way he approaches operating centers, with discipline, high standards and a willingness to invest in great people. As he's expanded into new markets, he's never lost sight of the experience families expect when they walk through our doors. That's exactly the kind of operator we want leading KidStrong's growth."

The agreement represents one of the largest development commitments in KidStrong's system to date. With more centers planned across the East Coast, Reyes said his focus remains on building the leadership team that can sustain long-term growth rather than the unit count itself.

About KidStrong

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp because they wanted a program focused on developing strength and confidence for their daughter Ella and other kids like her. Together, they partnered in 2017 with Matt's best friend and co-founder Lincoln Brown to help grow the program. Later, Megan Stein joined as a co-founder. Together, they developed KidStrong, a science-based kids' training program focused on brain, physical and character development for kids crawling through 11 years old. KidStrong offers a science-based curriculum that is parent-focused and taught by professionals to help accelerate milestone development and promote social and emotional strength. Today, KidStrong has grown exponentially, with more than 500 franchises sold to date since the company opened its first center in 2015. Over the next five years, KidStrong plans to have more than 500 open centers in the US and Canada. For more information, visit www.kidstrong.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

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SOURCE KidStrong