KidZania Dallas Launches Free Tickets for First Graders and Fall Field Trip Experiences

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Back-to-School season begins, parents are looking for meaningful ways to celebrate the start of a new school year while educators across North Texas begin planning memorable fall field trips. This fall, KidZania Dallas is introducing two seasonal initiatives designed to support both: Free Tickets for First Graders and Fall Field Trips for elementary schools.

Starting first grade is one of the biggest milestones in a child's life. It is the year children begin building independence, making more decisions on their own, developing confidence, and discovering new interests. Those same skills are at the heart of every KidZania experience.

Inside this indoor city, KidZania Dallas gives children ages 4-14 the opportunity to step into real-world careers: from pilot and physician to chef, TV host, and stylist. Rather than observing, children take the lead, collaborate with others, manage money, solve problems, and build practical life skills through immersive role-play.

To celebrate this important milestone, KidZania Dallas is offering free admission for eligible first graders from August 10 through September 27, 2026. Families can redeem one complimentary child ticket online, making it the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of elementary school while reinforcing confidence, creativity, communication, and independence.

Learn more about eligibility and reserve your complimentary child admission at https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com

Back-to-School season also marks the beginning of Field Trip planning, and KidZania Dallas is welcoming schools with its Fall Field Trip Experiences created specifically for elementary students. KidZania combines experiential learning with hands-on career exploration, allowing students to strengthen teamwork, communication, financial literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills in a safe and realistic environment.

Every Field Trip includes four hours of admission, giving students the opportunity to learn by doing through immersive career experiences, and letting educators explore KidZania as one of the most engaging indoor educational destinations for schools throughout the fall semester.

"As a mother, I understand how important those first months of elementary school are," said Natalia Zane, COO of KidZania USA. "Children are developing confidence, independence, and habits that will stay with them for years. At KidZania, we create experiences that inspire curiosity, responsibility, teamwork, and self-belief while making learning genuinely exciting."

KidZania Dallas also proudly recognizes educators by offering complimentary teacher admission year-round as a token of appreciation for their dedication to students. Supporting schools has always been an important part of KidZania's mission, and the company continues to partner with educators to make learning more engaging beyond the classroom.

Whether families are celebrating a child's first year of elementary school or teachers are planning educational experiences outside the classroom, KidZania Dallas offers a unique combination of learning, play, and real-world inspiration, all under one roof.

To learn more about Fall Field Trips or submit a group inquiry, visit https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com/fieldtrips

About KidZania

KidZania is a global leader in interactive edutainment, offering children ages 4–14 an immersive indoor city where learning comes to life through realistic role-play. Every experience is designed to inspire confidence, independence, creativity, financial literacy, communication, and teamwork while helping children explore real-world careers in a fun and engaging environment.

KidZania originated in Mexico City in 1999 and currently has 27 facilities in 18 countries around the world, including KidZania Dallas, located inside Stonebriar Centre. This is the only KidZania location in the United States.

Follow @kidzaniausa on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and @kidzaniadallas in TikTok.

For more information about KidZania: https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com

For First Graders tickets: https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com/first-graders

For media inquiries: [email protected]

For partnerships: [email protected]

For field trips: [email protected]

SOURCE KidZania USA