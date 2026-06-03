Things to Do with Kids in Dallas: The Ultimate Summer Soccer Experience for Families

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KidZania Dallas launches KidZania Fan Fest, a soccer-inspired summer programming running June through August, with soccer tournaments for kids, immersive role-play activities, and a KidZania Stadium right at Main Plaza. This is a great chance to visit the only KidZania in the United States while you are in Dallas.

Indoor Kids' Attraction in Dallas

Finding activities that keep children entertained for more than an hour isn't easy. Finding one that keeps them engaged for an entire afternoon is even harder.

That's exactly why so many North Texas families return to KidZania Dallas every summer.

Located inside Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, KidZania is a kid-sized city where children take the lead. They can become firefighters, pilots, doctors, content creators, police officers, animators, chefs, and more through hands-on experiences designed specifically for kids ages 4–14.

Learn more about the one and only KidZania in the US at https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com

This summer, there's one more reason to visit.

What Is KidZania Fan Fest?

From June 8, KidZania is adding a limited-time soccer-inspired activities throughout the city.

Children can participate in soccer-themed challenges, create sports-inspired content in the TV and Podcast Studios, join celebrations, and step onto KidZania Stadium built inside Main Plaza.

The seasonal programming blends naturally into the KidZania careers, giving families something new to discover while still enjoying all of their favorite activities.

Throughout the day, families can cheer on mini tournaments, participate in soccer challenges, enjoy halftime performances, collect MVP recognitions, take themed photos, and experience the atmosphere of a true international sporting event. No soccer experience is required.

Young guests can:

Help injured athletes recover at the Children's Health Andrews Institute Sports Performance Center

Respond to soccer-related emergencies at Children's Health Hospital

Create sports-themed podcasts in the Podcast Studio

Produce seasonal TV commercials in the TV Studio

Design greeting cards and fan artwork

Participate in soccer themed craft workshops

Join street performances and fan celebrations throughout the city

Every experience allows children to explore new skills while becoming part of a larger citywide celebration.

Perfect Time to Visit

Fan Fest is available for a limited time only and runs alongside KidZania's year-round experiences.

Most families find that the ideal amount of time is around 3 to 5 hours, though you could easily spend the whole day here.

Summer special: Add an All-Star Match when booking visit to KidZania. Kids will participate in a soccer mini-game and receive a limited Children's Health water bottle.

And for a limited time, families can enjoy 15% OFF all tickets with promo code FAN2026 (valid online for bookings and visits through August 31, 2026).

Whether you're a local family looking for something new or visiting Dallas-Fort Worth this summer, KidZania offers a unique experience you won't find anywhere else in the country.

Soccer Celebration Is for Parents, Too

Parents watch their children transform into athletes, coaches, therapists, podcasters, and performers, all in a single afternoon.

For families with children ages 8 and older, KidZania's secure, gated design means kids can explore independently while parents step out to Stonebriar Centre and return on their own schedule.

Join KidZania's Father's Day Celebration:

Throughout the month of June, dads are invited to participate alongside their children in select experiences, including the TV Studio, Podcast Studio, Sports Performance Center, and soccer matches at the KidZania Stadium. It's a unique opportunity for fathers and kids to create and share unforgettable moments together.

Plan your visit today and buy tickets online with 15% OFF using code FAN2026 at https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com to secure your spot through August 31, 2026.

About KidZania

KidZania is a global leader in interactive edutainment for children. It is an interactive kids' city combining inspiration, fun, and learning through realistic role-play for children ages 4–14. Kids independently explore a kid-sized city with exciting careers. Each ultra-realistic experience empowers kids, gives them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspires them to be great global citizens. KidZania originated in Mexico City in 1999 and currently has 27 facilities in 18 countries around the world, including KidZania Dallas.

Don't forget to follow @kidzaniausa on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and @kidzaniadallas in TikTok.

For more information about KidZania: https://dallas.kidzaniausa.com

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SOURCE KidZania USA