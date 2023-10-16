KidZania USA and Children's Health Collaborate to Ignite Passion for Health Care Professions in Young Minds

Launching this October, KidZania Dallas and Children's Health will provide children with the opportunity to participate in a variety of interactive medical experiences and hands-on learning activities. With scripts developed by team members at Children's Health and Children's Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, KidZania visitors will be introduced to the worlds of health care and sports medicine through the following activities:

Heart Transplant Surgery: As surgeons, children will perform life-saving heart transplants on a medical mannequin, gaining a deeper understanding of the human heart.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): As a NICU nurse, children will administer specialized care to premature babies, which fosters responsibility, empathy, and teamwork.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): As radiologists, children will learn about MRI technology and its importance in modern medicine as they scan a mannequin's brain to identify and diagnose potential swelling following a head injury.

Emergency Room (ER): In response to a simulated fire emergency, children will administer first aid to treat patients suffering from smoke inhalation and complications associated with asthma, introducing future EMTs to the field of pulmonology and emergency medical care.

Sports Performance Center: Children will step into the role of a sports physical therapist by learning how to guide athletes in injury recovery and effective rehabilitation through proper warm-up techniques and sport-specific drills.

"We are excited to work with Childrens Health. This collaboration embodies shared values of education, empowerment and curiosity," said Natalia Znakharenko, COO of KidZania USA. "By providing entertaining and educational experiences for children, we hope to inspire future generations of medical professionals."

SOURCE KidZania USA