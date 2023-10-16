KidZania USA and Children's Health Collaborate to Ignite Passion for Health Care Professions in Young Minds

FRISCO, Texas , Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KidZania Dallas, a global interactive edutainment theme park, is thrilled to collaborate with Children's Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, on a learning initiative designed to educate and entertain young visitors.

Launching this October, KidZania Dallas and Children's Health will provide children with the opportunity to participate in a variety of interactive medical experiences and hands-on learning activities. With scripts developed by team members at Children's Health and Children's Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, KidZania visitors will be introduced to the worlds of health care and sports medicine through the following activities:

  • Heart Transplant Surgery: As surgeons, children will perform life-saving heart transplants on a medical mannequin, gaining a deeper understanding of the human heart.
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): As a NICU nurse, children will administer specialized care to premature babies, which fosters responsibility, empathy, and teamwork.
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): As radiologists, children will learn about MRI technology and its importance in modern medicine as they scan a mannequin's brain to identify and diagnose potential swelling following a head injury.
  • Emergency Room (ER): In response to a simulated fire emergency, children will administer first aid to treat patients suffering from smoke inhalation and complications associated with asthma, introducing future EMTs to the field of pulmonology and emergency medical care.
  • Sports Performance Center: Children will step into the role of a sports physical therapist by learning how to guide athletes in injury recovery and effective rehabilitation through proper warm-up techniques and sport-specific drills.

"We are excited to work with Childrens Health. This collaboration embodies shared values of education, empowerment and curiosity," said Natalia Znakharenko, COO of KidZania USA. "By providing entertaining and educational experiences for children, we hope to inspire future generations of medical professionals."

About KidZania
KidZania is a global leader in interactive edutainment for children. It is an interactive kids' city combining inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play for children ages 4-14. Kids independently explore a kid-sized city with over 100 exciting careers. Each ultra-realistic experience empowers kids, gives them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspires them to be great global citizens. KidZania originated in Mexico City in 1999 and currently has 26 facilities in 17 countries around the world, including KidZania Dallas.

For more information about KidZania, please visit (www.kidzaniausa.com).  Don't forget to follow @KidZaniaUSA on Facebook, Instagram,  TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Children's Health
Children's Health℠ is the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Children's Health campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano, and multiple Children's Health Specialty Centers. With its academic partner, UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center Dallas is consistently ranked #1 children's hospital in North Texas and among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Its commitment to excellence and providing outstanding care across all aspects of pediatrics has resulted in 10 out of 10 specialty programs being ranked among the best for six consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology.

In addition, Children's Health nurses have received the Magnet® designation for the past 13 years, the highest honor for nursing excellence, and it has been named one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for 10 consecutive years.

For more information and to support Children's Health, visit Childrens.com or by liking us on Facebook, follow Children's Health on XInstagramThreads and LinkedIn, and subscribe to its YouTube channel.

