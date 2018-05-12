KidzCanDesign Introduces the Most Inspiring and Creative Way to Capture Memories
03:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KidzCanDesign proudly announces the most inspiring creative way to capture memories and a beautiful new way to wear a child's work of art forever. KidzCanDesign will turn a child's masterpiece into stunning, high-quality sterling silver jewelry that everyone can wear with pride! From their first footprint to their first drawing or even their first signature, each piece can be captured forever by KidzCanDesign.
Even turn photos of a pet's paw print, a military award/law enforcement badge/patch into a beautiful keepsake that will last a lifetime. The sterling silver jewelry is a perfect way to show that special someone that what they have "designed" is adored.
Parents, grandparents, godparents and more can proudly wear a one-of-a-kind, custom-made piece of jewelry made from the heart. They come in a variety of designs to match anyone's style and preference. KidzCanDesign custom jewelry makes the perfect birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation, retirement, bridal, new baby, holiday or Grandparents' Day present.
Use code "KCD20off" for 20 percent off plus FREE shipping.
PRESS CONTACT:
Adrianne Goff
adriannegoff@me.com
(415) 846-4515
www.facebook.com/KidzCanDesign/
Related Files
KidzCanDesign Press Release.pdf
Related Images
footprint.png
Footprint
robot.png
Robot
name.png
Name
dog-tag.png
Dog tag
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_phpEAIv68
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidzcandesign-introduces-the-most-inspiring-and-creative-way-to-capture-memories-300647321.html
SOURCE KidzCanDesign
Share this article