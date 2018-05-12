KidzCanDesign Introduces the Most Inspiring and Creative Way to Capture Memories

NEW YORK, May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KidzCanDesign proudly announces the most inspiring creative way to capture memories and a beautiful new way to wear a child's work of art forever. KidzCanDesign will turn a child's masterpiece into stunning, high-quality sterling silver jewelry that everyone can wear with pride! From their first footprint to their first drawing or even their first signature, each piece can be captured forever by KidzCanDesign.

Even turn photos of a pet's paw print, a military award/law enforcement badge/patch into a beautiful keepsake that will last a lifetime. The sterling silver jewelry is a perfect way to show that special someone that what they have "designed" is adored.

Parents, grandparents, godparents and more can proudly wear a one-of-a-kind, custom-made piece of jewelry made from the heart. They come in a variety of designs to match anyone's style and preference. KidzCanDesign custom jewelry makes the perfect birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation, retirement, bridal, new baby, holiday or Grandparents' Day present.

