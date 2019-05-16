Kiehl's Innovates With Heritage Ingredient, Calendula, In New Serum-Infused Water Cream
May 16, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's introduced its customers to the Calendula Petal in the 1960's with the launch of Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner, currently Kiehl's #1 best-selling toner globally. Kiehl's chemists have continued to harness the time-tested, efficacious benefits of calendula through the subsequent launches of Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash and Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydrating Mask.
Today, Kiehl's welcomes the newest addition to its Calendula family, NEW Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream.
Upon application, the Water Cream's weightless formula releases a burst of long-lasting hydration, leaving skin feeling soft with a dewy-fresh finish. The lightweight moisturizer gives instant relief from the feeling of irritated skin, aids in strengthening the skin barrier, and helps to diminish the early signs of aging that occur when environmental factors compromise the skin barrier. With continued use, the formula also visibly reduces skin redness.
UNIQUE SERUM-INFUSED FORMULA ARCHITECTURE
Native to the Mediterranean, Calendula is known for its skin-soothing properties and has been a highly regarded herb in both Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine for many centuries.
The unique architecture of Kiehl's formula is constructed to "house" the concentrated Calendula Serum ingredients within the water phase. On application, the serum infusion transforms and delivers hundreds of micronized Calendula petal parts and Calendula Extract directly to the skin.
Before the whole Calendula Petals are added to the formula for processing, they are first "steeped" at a high temperature for ten minutes. The whole petals are steeped and mixed at the same time. During mixing, the petals become crushed into hundreds of micronized petals – visible only under a microscope.
MULTI-MIRACLE RESULTS
Kiehl's tested the formula and found the Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream has multiple benefits.
Clinical testing1 showed the formula:
- Improves the look of fine dry lines
- Makes skin texture look and feel smoother
- Boosts skin's radiance & suppleness
In just one week, consumers found that the formula:
- Visibly boosts radiance
- Helps even the look of skin tone
- Improves skin's texture
- Relieves skin from the feeling of discomfort
_______________
1 Results after 1-week, based on a 4-week Clinical Study and Consumer Perception Study
Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, $48-$88, is available at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com.
Like @KiehlsUS on Facebook
Tweet @Kiehls
Tag @Kiehls on Instagram
Subscribe to KiehlsNYC on YouTube
PRESS CONTACT
RACHAEL KELLEY
RKELLEY@KIEHLS-USA.COM
917-606-9556
SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851
Share this article