Kiehl's Innovates With Heritage Ingredient, Calendula, In New Serum-Infused Water Cream

Upon application, the Water Cream's weightless formula releases a burst of long-lasting hydration, leaving skin feeling soft with a dewy-fresh finish. The lightweight moisturizer gives instant relief from the feeling of irritated skin, aids in strengthening the skin barrier, and helps to diminish the early signs of aging that occur when environmental factors compromise the skin barrier. With continued use, the formula also visibly reduces skin redness.

UNIQUE SERUM-INFUSED FORMULA ARCHITECTURE

Native to the Mediterranean, Calendula is known for its skin-soothing properties and has been a highly regarded herb in both Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine for many centuries.

The unique architecture of Kiehl's formula is constructed to "house" the concentrated Calendula Serum ingredients within the water phase. On application, the serum infusion transforms and delivers hundreds of micronized Calendula petal parts and Calendula Extract directly to the skin.

Before the whole Calendula Petals are added to the formula for processing, they are first "steeped" at a high temperature for ten minutes. The whole petals are steeped and mixed at the same time. During mixing, the petals become crushed into hundreds of micronized petals – visible only under a microscope.

MULTI-MIRACLE RESULTS

Kiehl's tested the formula and found the Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream has multiple benefits.

Clinical testing1 showed the formula:

Improves the look of fine dry lines

Makes skin texture look and feel smoother

Boosts skin's radiance & suppleness

In just one week, consumers found that the formula:

Visibly boosts radiance

Helps even the look of skin tone

Improves skin's texture

Relieves skin from the feeling of discomfort

_______________

1 Results after 1-week, based on a 4-week Clinical Study and Consumer Perception Study

Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, $48-$88, is available at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com.

Like @KiehlsUS on Facebook

Tweet @Kiehls

Tag @Kiehls on Instagram

Subscribe to KiehlsNYC on YouTube

PRESS CONTACT

RACHAEL KELLEY

RKELLEY@KIEHLS-USA.COM

917-606-9556

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851

Related Links

http://www.kiehls.com

