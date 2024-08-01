KIEHL'S LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER INTIMATE CARE LINE: KIEHL'S PERSONALS

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's has been serving its communities since 1851, creating efficacious formulas that address the key needs of the consumer and a commitment to transparency—approaching taboo topics head-on. Today, Kiehl's is breaking down the barriers of talking about pubic areas and paving the way into the intimate care category with their new Kiehl's Personals collection.

Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant, $29 75ml Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops, $39 30ml

Conversations around the word "pubic" are traditionally negative and the most open-minded generation, Gen Z, wants to change that.1 46% of people in the U.S. feel there's a stigma attached to using medical terminology when describing anatomy and only 20% are comfortable discussing their own bodies.2

With the need from consumers rising, this breakthrough collection will launch with two new, Dermatologist & Gynecologist - tested products: the Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant and Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops. "For Pubic Display Only," these products are formulated for all skin types, all skin tones, and all genders.

Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant:

With proven 96-hour odor control3, the NEW Kiehl's Personals Over & Under Cream to Powder Deodorant features a Gentle Acid Blend that effectively counteracts and neutralizes unwanted body odor. The cream-to-powder formula offers a lightweight, silky texture that is safe for even the most intimate areas (including underarms, chest, and pubic area). Formulated without Talc & Aluminum this all over deodorant can also minimize discomfort due to friction.4

Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops:

This dual action smoothing and brightening treatment visibly reduces uneven skin tone and helps combat the appearance of pesky ingrown hairs that can be provoked by irritation, shaving and waxing, all while alleviating discomfort in intimate regions. Users noted that the product:

Helps minimize the appearance of ingrowns in 90 minutes 4

90% agree skin tone looks more even5

The Bi-Phase formula, activated by one powerful shake, features the brand's unique technology, specifically developed, and tested for intimate areas, including:

Gentle AHA Blend: A curated blend within the formula that visibly improves the appearance of ingrown hairs and even tone.

Potent Astaxanthin & Jojoba Oil: Within the formula, helps to soothe and reinforce the skin's barrier.

These new products will also be featured as part of the brand's launch on TikTok Shops, on sale via the shop beginning August 1st. The brand's strategy is to curate a social-first assortment on TikTok Shops, selling viral favorites like Ultra Facial Cream, Rare Earth Mask, Avocado Eye and Liquid Pimple patch, alongside these new launches. The products will also be sold direct to consumer from Kiehl's website and in-store as well as through Ulta.com and in Ulta stores nationwide, with additional retailer rollout later in the year.

To learn more about the Kiehl's Personals collection, visit https://www.kiehls.com/new-skincare-products/

Available to shop at Kiehl's.com:

Over & Under Cream-to-Powder Deodorant Ingrown Hair & Tone-Correcting Intimate Drops

Media Contact:

Rachel Weinstock

[email protected]

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851