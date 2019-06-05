Kiehl's Powerful Men's Age Defender Moisturizer, Now In New Gel Formula

Men's skin not only produces more oil than women's skin, but it is also thicker and coarser, making this lightweight, gel moisturizer perfect for targeting fine lines and wrinkles while keeping skin smooth and without a shiny finish.

This new gel texture provides men a streamlined anti-aging and moisturizing treatment that quickly absorbs, is non-greasy and easy to apply. The texture is specifically formulated for men who perceive richer creams to be too "heavy" or "greasy."

Age Defender Gel Moisturizer's dual-action formula provides skin with 24-hour hydration while simultaneously helping to improve elasticity and smooth out roughness. The new anti-aging moisturizer targets men who are looking for a light, effective moisturizer to match any lifestyle, all year round.

BENEFIT-DRIVEN INGREDIENTS

Kiehl's gel formula uses Linseed Extract and White Birch Extract, known for their anti-aging benefits, to help improve skin's elasticity and texture, while visibly minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles for an overall more youthful appearance.

DEMONSTRATED EFFICACY WITH CHART TOPPING RESULTS

Kiehl's new Age Defender Gel Moisturizer works to strengthen the skin barrier over time. In a consumer test, panelists reported improvement on the following signs of aging after just 4 weeks:

90% of users felt skin appeared lifted

94% of users thought skin felt was hydrated/moisturized

94% of users thought skin felt firm

96% of users overall skin quality looked and felt improved

92% of users felt skin looked energized & less fatigued

89% of users agreed fine lines were visibly reduced

Kiehl's Age Defender Gel Moisturizer, $40, is available at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com.

Like @KiehlsUS on Facebook

Tweet @Kiehls

Tag @Kiehls on Instagram

Subscribe to KiehlsNYC on YouTube

PRESS CONTACT:

Rachael Kelley

rkelley@kiehls-usa.com

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851

Related Links

http://www.kiehls.com

