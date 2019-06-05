Kiehl's Powerful Men's Age Defender Moisturizer, Now In New Gel Formula
Jun 05, 2019, 11:39 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown that over time, people experience loss of collagen and hydration in their skin, resulting in deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness. Men loved the results of Kiehl's Age Defender Moisturizer, but expressed interest in having the formula in a lighter, gel texture. With customer feedback in mind, Kiehl's Since 1851 is excited to introduce its NEW AGE DEFENDER GEL MOISTURIZER for men – a firming and lifting anti-aging moisturizer for men in a unique lightweight formula that provides the same key anti-aging and hydration benefits of the moisturizing cream, in a fast-absorbing gel.
Men's skin not only produces more oil than women's skin, but it is also thicker and coarser, making this lightweight, gel moisturizer perfect for targeting fine lines and wrinkles while keeping skin smooth and without a shiny finish.
This new gel texture provides men a streamlined anti-aging and moisturizing treatment that quickly absorbs, is non-greasy and easy to apply. The texture is specifically formulated for men who perceive richer creams to be too "heavy" or "greasy."
Age Defender Gel Moisturizer's dual-action formula provides skin with 24-hour hydration while simultaneously helping to improve elasticity and smooth out roughness. The new anti-aging moisturizer targets men who are looking for a light, effective moisturizer to match any lifestyle, all year round.
BENEFIT-DRIVEN INGREDIENTS
Kiehl's gel formula uses Linseed Extract and White Birch Extract, known for their anti-aging benefits, to help improve skin's elasticity and texture, while visibly minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles for an overall more youthful appearance.
DEMONSTRATED EFFICACY WITH CHART TOPPING RESULTS
Kiehl's new Age Defender Gel Moisturizer works to strengthen the skin barrier over time. In a consumer test, panelists reported improvement on the following signs of aging after just 4 weeks:
- 90% of users felt skin appeared lifted
- 94% of users thought skin felt was hydrated/moisturized
- 94% of users thought skin felt firm
- 96% of users overall skin quality looked and felt improved
- 92% of users felt skin looked energized & less fatigued
- 89% of users agreed fine lines were visibly reduced
Kiehl's Age Defender Gel Moisturizer, $40, is available at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com.
