Kiehl's Since 1851 Launches Digital Self-Care Campaign to Raise Awareness for The Trevor Project

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851, the New York-founded apothecary-inspired skincare company, is raising awareness for September National Self-Care Month and National Suicide Prevention Month in partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

"In these unprecedented times, it's important for us to remember to lean on our allies and communities for support and inclusion, which is why we are thrilled at Kiehl's to partner with The Trevor Project. As strong supporters of our LGBTQ communities, we look forward to working with them to raise awareness for the important issues and challenges facing our marginalized youth today," said Kiehl's US President, Ginny Wright, about the partnership.

In addition to a $100,000 financial donation to The Trevor Project, Kiehl's is collaborating on a September Self-Care digital and social media campaign to raise awareness for the issues facing LGBTQ youth, as well as promoting Kiehl's message of #HealthySkinForAll; inclusivity, equality, and a celebration of diversity. Additionally, Kiehl's is pleased to announce several virtual programming to promote the partnership and raise awareness for Trevor's lifesaving resources for LGBTQ young people.

@Kiehls Virtual Programming: Digital moments throughout September that highlight the importance of self-care and support key LGBTQ advocates on @Kiehls channels.

Video messages of encouragement and personal stories on @Kiehls Instagram from key celebrity LGBTQ allies throughout the month.

A series of #SelfCareSunday routines to encourage positive habits that help you decompress and show kindness towards yourself.

Daily self-care tips to promote a happy and balanced lifestyle.

Weekly affirmation reminders to help make a positive shift in mindset and strengthen personal resilience.

Weekly LIVE wellness classes hosted by key LGBTQ leaders on @Kiehls Instagram

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678678.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Crème de Corps, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Cream, Daily Reviving Concentrate, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

