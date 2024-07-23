KIEHL'S UNVEILS GAME-CHANGING 2-IN-1 DISCOLORATION AND SPF TREATMENT WITH AUTO-TONE

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's unveils the new Auto-Tone Discoloration & UV Solution SPF 30 – a game-changing treatment that helps visibly correct discoloration without shifting skin's natural tone, while helping to prevent future discolorations.

Courtesy of Kiehl's Since 1851 $52, 40ml, Kiehls.com

Double down against discoloration with this new innovative formula which features ingredients providing SPF 30 to defend against skin-damaging UV rays known to cause and worsen discoloration, as well as Melasyl, a newly developed, patented ingredient from L'Oréal. Steeped in 18 years of research, Melasyl is the first known cosmetic ingredient that harmonizes areas of visible excess melanin to help even skin tone while providing effective tone management and instant radiance.

Clinically tested on 40+ distinct skin tones, 92% of users showed visible reduction in skin discolorations*. Kiehl's Auto-Tone Discoloration & UV Solution has also clinically demonstrated an improvement in the appearance of:

Post-blemish marks

Dark spots

Dark patches

Uneven tone

Dermatologist tested for safety, suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, non-comedogenic/ non-acnegenic, and featuring an invisible, non-chalky, skin inclusive glow finish, Kiehl's Auto-Tone can be applied as the last step in your morning skincare routine or as a makeup primer.

*Percent of panelists who showed improvement in one of the discoloration clinical parameters (clarity, radiance, skin tone evenness, dark spots, discoloration) in expert grading during a 8 week clinical study

