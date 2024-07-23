KIEHL'S UNVEILS GAME-CHANGING 2-IN-1 DISCOLORATION AND SPF TREATMENT WITH AUTO-TONE

News provided by

Kiehl's Since 1851

Jul 23, 2024, 13:25 ET

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's unveils the new Auto-Tone Discoloration & UV Solution SPF 30 – a game-changing treatment that helps visibly correct discoloration without shifting skin's natural tone, while helping to prevent future discolorations.

Continue Reading
Courtesy of Kiehl's Since 1851
Courtesy of Kiehl's Since 1851
$52, 40ml, Kiehls.com
$52, 40ml, Kiehls.com

Double down against discoloration with this new innovative formula which features ingredients providing SPF 30 to defend against skin-damaging UV rays known to cause and worsen discoloration, as well as Melasyl, a newly developed, patented ingredient from L'Oréal. Steeped in 18 years of research, Melasyl is the first known cosmetic ingredient that harmonizes areas of visible excess melanin to help even skin tone while providing effective tone management and instant radiance.

Clinically tested on 40+ distinct skin tones, 92% of users showed visible reduction in skin discolorations*. Kiehl's Auto-Tone Discoloration & UV Solution has also clinically demonstrated an improvement in the appearance of:

  • Post-blemish marks
  • Dark spots
  • Dark patches
  • Uneven tone

Dermatologist tested for safety, suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, non-comedogenic/ non-acnegenic, and featuring an invisible, non-chalky, skin inclusive glow finish, Kiehl's Auto-Tone can be applied as the last step in your morning skincare routine or as a makeup primer.

*Percent of panelists who showed improvement in one of the discoloration clinical parameters (clarity, radiance, skin tone evenness, dark spots, discoloration) in expert grading during a 8 week clinical study

PR CONTACT:
Rachel Weinstock
[email protected]

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851

Also from this source

KIEHL'S PARTNERS WITH THE ALI FORNEY CENTER AND INTRODUCES KIEHL'S OPEN DOORS: A NEW PHILANTHROPIC PLATFORM SUPPORTING LGBTQIA2+ HOMELESS YOUTH

KIEHL'S PARTNERS WITH THE ALI FORNEY CENTER AND INTRODUCES KIEHL'S OPEN DOORS: A NEW PHILANTHROPIC PLATFORM SUPPORTING LGBTQIA2+ HOMELESS YOUTH

Kiehl's Since 1851 proudly launches a new global philanthropic initiative, Kiehl's Open Doors, providing safe, temporary housing, as well as life...
Kiehl's Since 1851 Announces Entrance into Amazon Premium Beauty Store

Kiehl's Since 1851 Announces Entrance into Amazon Premium Beauty Store

Kiehl's Since 1851, the New York-founded apothecary-inspired skincare company, announces its entrance into the Amazon Premium Beauty store. Bringing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics