Kiekert To Sponsor Annual Automotive Journalism Awards Program

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Heritage Foundation has selected Kiekert AG, the technology leader in automotive locking systems, as the official sponsor of its journalism awards competition for the second year in a row.

The program recognizes outstanding journalism in 10 automotive heritage categories, including best book, best vehicle-restoration article and best broadcast story. Based in Heiligenhaus, Germany, Kiekert has a long leadership history in the development and production of automotive latches and entry systems.

The 2020 journalism awards will be presented at the Concours d'Elegance of America on Sunday, July 26 in the Brembo media center on the Concours field at the Inn at St. John's in Plymouth, Michigan. The entry deadline for this year's program is May 31. Additional information is available on the Automotive Heritage Foundation's website: http://bit.ly/2GIsOJm .

"Kiekert is a perfect match for our 2020 journalism awards program," said Steve Purdy, founder of the Automotive Heritage Awards and Foundation. "Kiekert has a long and distinguished history in the auto industry dating back to the mid 1800's."

Award winners are selected by a jury of more than 20 auto journalists, headed by Csaba Csere, former editor-in-chief of Car & Driver magazine, and Gary Witzenburg, president of the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year program.

The annual journalism awards competition is one of four AHA programs, including Concept Car of the Year, Future Collectible Vehicle of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award. Other AHA sponsors include the Society of Automotive Historians, Brembo, the Concourse d'Elegance of America and America's Automotive Trust.

"Kiekert has a rich history in the automotive industry and we're extremely happy to have been named as a presenting sponsor of the AHA's journalism awards program for a second consecutive year," noted Mike Hietbrink, the company's general manager of Kiekert USA and global sales director. "This year we'll also be showing our Kiekert show car at the Concours d'Elegance. It's equipped with a variety of our latest innovations such as e-latch excellENTRY, presENTER and actiMOVE."

Founded in 1857, Kiekert AG is the auto industry's leader in locking-system technology. Information about the latest Kiekert product technology is at www.nuentry.com. The company employs 6,500 people in 11 countries at eight production plants, seven development centers and three distribution locations that develop, produce and sell a wide variety of customer solutions.

Kiekert's sales revenue in 2018 totaled 830 million euros. In the United States, the company has two facilities in Wixom, Michigan – a production plant and the company's lead engineering, sales and program management center for North America.

SOURCE Kiekert