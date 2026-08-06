KIELY Achieves Highest-Ever Ranking on ENR Top 400 Contractors List

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiely Family of Companies is pleased to announce its highest-ever ranking on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 400 Contractors list, earning the No. 276 spot among the nation's largest general contractors. This marks KIELY's seventh consecutive year on the prestigious list and its strongest performance to date.

Published annually by Engineering News-Record, one of the construction industry's most respected publications, the ENR Top 400 Contractors list ranks firms based on annual construction revenue generated from general contracting services. The rankings recognize the nation's leading contractors and highlight companies making a significant impact across infrastructure and construction markets.

KIELY's continued climb in the rankings reflects the company's sustained growth, strategic diversification, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results to their customers. The achievement underscores the strength of KIELY's team members, its long-standing customer relationships, and its ability to execute complex projects across multiple industries.

John M. Kiely, Executive Chairman of Kiely Family of Companies, said, "Our team members are the foundation of KIELY's success. They show up committed to partnering with our customers to build lasting relationships and commit to advancing the communities we serve. The culture we've built together continues to drive our company forward, and this recognition reflects the impact our team makes every day."

Andy Luse, CEO of Kiely Family of Companies, said, "Earning a place in the ENR 400 reflects the trust our customers place in us and the consistent dedication of our team members. This recognition demonstrates the strength of our long-term approach to delivering essential services and reinforces our commitment to creating lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve."

Kiely Family of Companies is a privately owned, essential services enterprise focused on engineering, construction, industrial services, manufacturing, and real estate. As a design-build provider of essential services for natural gas, petroleum, water resources, electric, wastewater, and renewable energy industries, KIELY performs work for publicly traded utility companies, energy companies, municipalities, and private entities throughout the United States.

To learn more about Kiely Family of Companies, please visit https://www.kielybuilds.com/

Media Contact:

James Pagano

732-795-6277

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SOURCE Kiely Family of Companies