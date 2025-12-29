Kiely Family of Companies Climbs ENR Top 600 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiely Family of Companies has once again earned a spot on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 600 Specialty Contractors list, marking its seventh consecutive year of recognition. In 2025, KIELY ranked No. 154, jumping 48 spots from last year, and secured its position as the 16th largest firm in utility construction nationwide.

ENR, one of the nation's most respected engineering publications, ranks specialty contractors across the United States based on annual construction revenue in millions of dollars from prime and subcontracting work. The 2025 Top 600 list was featured in ENR's annual report released in October.

"At KIELY, we live by one simple phrase: 'Help others, and success will follow,'" said Andy Luse, CEO of Kiely Family of Companies. "Our continued rise on the ENR lists reflects the dedication of our team and their commitment to the KIELY Code. By empowering team members, partnering with customers, and advancing the communities we serve, we create success for everyone involved, delivering results that move the industry forward."

