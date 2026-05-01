Kiely Family of Companies Capitalized M. O'Herron Company

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiely Family of Companies (KIELY) announces the acquisition of M. O'Herron Company, a family-owned utility contractor specializing in the installation of natural gas distribution throughout the Pittsburgh Metro area and West Virginia since 1903.

This strategic acquisition supports our goal of doubling our operational footprint and reinforces the organization's commitment to delivering diversified energy services nationwide.

"We believe M. O'Herron is both a strategic and cultural fit for KIELY and is a wonderful addition to our specialized utility services platform which offers natural gas distribution, water resources and other electrical services and engineering," said Andy Luse, Chief Executive Officer of Kiely Family of Companies.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to expanding our diversified energy services through a continued cadence of acquisition and organic growth," added John M. Kiely, Executive Chairman of Kiely Family of Companies.

About M. O'Herron Company:

M. O'Herron Company is a family-owned construction and utility contracting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where it has specialized in the infrastructure sector for 123 years. Established in 1903, M. O'Herron Company specializes in the installation and maintenance of natural gas and water infrastructure for major utility companies through the Pittsburgh Metro area and West Virginia.

About Kiely Family of Companies:

Established in 1952, Kiely Family of Companies is a multi-discipline design-build enterprise. With a workforce of more than 2,200 team members across the United States and India, KIELY serves the engineering, construction, industrial and real estate industries through a portfolio of specialized, privately held businesses. As an ENR 400 & 600 ranked organization, KIELY is committed to empowering team members, partnering with customers and advancing the communities it serves in an ethical and profitable manner.

Media Contact:

James Pagano

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SOURCE Kiely Family of Companies