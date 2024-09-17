Kiely Family of Companies Acquires All Bright Electric

TINTON FALLS, N.J. , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiely Family of Companies (KIELY), is pleased to announce the acquisition of All Bright Electric, a leading electrical contracting company based in West Nyack, NY. This marks a significant milestone as KIELY expands its portfolio to include electrical contracting, furthering its commitment to diversified energy services.

About All Bright Electric

Founded in 1969, All Bright Electric provides trade union electricians to commercial, industrial, and residential projects across Hudson Valley, Bergen, and Westchester Counties. The company's mission is rooted in upholding the highest standards of workmanship, safety, ethics, and customer service.

All Bright Electric specializes in a wide array of sectors, including highways and bridges, disaster recovery, communications, environmental, medical and hospitals, pharmaceutical, government, education, multi-family, manufacturing, retail, assisted living, solar power, and utilities. Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with KIELY's values and culture.

About Kiely Family of Companies

Established in 1952, Kiely Family of Companies is a multi-discipline enterprise focused on engineering, construction, industrial services, manufacturing and real estate development. Its business units and individual companies each offer unique capabilities that enhance the others, creating an exceptional design build platform. As a member of the ENR 400, Kiely Family of Companies employs 1,600 team members throughout the United States and abroad.

To learn more about Kiely Family of Companies, please visit https://www.kielybuilds.com/

