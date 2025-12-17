Kiely Family of Companies Announces Acquisition of Sodon Electric

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiely Family of Companies (KIELY) announces the acquisition of Sodon Electric, a premier electrical contractor based in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This strategic acquisition marks the second addition of an electrical company to KIELY's portfolio since 2024, reinforcing the organization's commitment to delivering diversified energy services.

"We believe Sodon Electric is both a strategic and cultural fit and will be a wonderful addition to our electrical services platform," said Andy Luse, Chief Executive Officer of Kiely Family of Companies.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to expanding our diversified energy services and delivering exceptional value to our customers," added John M. Kiely, Executive Chairman of Kiely Family of Companies.

About Sodon Electric

Founded in 1947 by John W. Sodon, Sodon Electric began as a residential electrical contractor and has grown into one of the leading electrical service providers in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Represented by Local 400, IBEW, the company specializes in residential and commercial services across private, utility, public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. Sodon Electric's reputation for excellence and expertise aligns seamlessly with KIELY's values and culture.

About Kiely Family of Companies

Established in 1952, Kiely Family of Companies is a multi-discipline enterprise focused on engineering, construction, industrial services, manufacturing, and real estate development. Its integrated business units create a robust design-build platform, delivering exceptional solutions across industries. As a member of the ENR 400, KIELY employs more than 1,800 team members throughout the United States and abroad.

