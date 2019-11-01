Kiely Family of Companies Gains Record High Listing on ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors List

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiely Family of Companies, a leading design-build enterprise in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, ranks at number 137 out of 600 contractors, and number 11 in the Top 20 Firms in Utility by the Engineering News-Record. The announcement of the list was published on October 17, 2019 in the ENR annual report.

ENR, one of the nation's leading engineering magazines, ranks businesses from across the nation according to construction revenue in ($) millions from specialty contracting in a prime or subcontracting capacity. 2019 is the third consecutive year that the Kiely Family of Companies has ranked on the ENR lists, and marks a record high ranking, as each year the enterprise has ranked higher than the last.

In the first two years the enterprise submitted to be ranked, they placed at number 242 on the 2017 Top 600 Specialty Contractors list, and number 14 on the list of Top 20 Firms in the Utility Construction. In 2018, the company increased its overall ranking to number 206 of 600. The new ranking for 2019 is a record high, achieved by a 36% increase in year over year growth.

John M. Kiely, CEO of the Kiely Family of Companies, attributes the increase in rank to the enterprise focus on providing full-service design-build solutions for clients.

"The Kiely Family of Companies provides clients with a unified business approach and a single point of contact for unparalleled accountability," stated John M. Kiely. "Our new ranking shows how our multiple stand-alone companies, each with distinct capabilities, enhance each other, providing an exceptional experience for our clients. This is a unique approach in the industry, but our main goal remains the same: we always provide our clients with successful, high-quality projects, delivered on time, on budget, and on expectation."

For more information about the Kiely Family of Companies, visit kielybuilds.com .

James M. Pagano

1 Radar Way

Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

228331@email4pr.com

732.403.8600 x231

SOURCE Kiely Family of Companies