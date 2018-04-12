KIERIN NYC - Real NYC Stories Illuminated in Fragrance

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KIERIN NYC announces a pre-launch preview of its debut collection, prior to the official launch at BeautyCon NYC on April 21st-22nd.

KIERIN NYC is a bold, new, disruptive brand challenging the rules of fragrance. Unlike conventional fragrance brands, KIERIN NYC invites users to be inspired, not defined or confined, by its fragrances and hopes to make KIERIN NYC deeply personal through individual stories.

Your Real NYC Stories Illuminated in Fragrance by KIERIN NYC KIERIN NYC fragrance collection, embodying the inspirational vibes of a pivotal generation: Highline Flirt, Nolita Noir, Santal Park and Sunday Brunch inspired by a culturally diverse, motivated and thoughtful city lifestyle.

The KIERIN NYC brand is artistic, genderless and individualistic with fragrances that are cruelty free, made with natural ingredients and sustainable materials.

Diversity and inclusion are core to the brand and not just presented as an afterthought.

KIERIN NYC fragrances are vibrations inspiring users to beneficial moods and celebrating diversity, inclusivity, beauty, art, and culture with utmost style and thoughtfulness.

-Highline Flirt, a vibrant mix of refreshing notes that focus on the art of possibility within the city.

-Nolita Noir, joining notes that encompass the intoxicating, hypnotic, and sensual scent of a night on the town, stepping out in a New York that never sleeps

-Santal Park, scents inspire the meditative moments of a leisurely stroll through the city's special oasis.

-Sunday Brunch, the friendly gathering of notes of warmth, effervescence and positivity.

KIERIN NYC encourages our community to share their own #FragranceStories on social channels. Don't forget to tag us and follow on Instagram @KierinNYC, #KierinNYC, Twitter @kierin_NYC, Facebook, YouTube. For more information about the line, brand vision, and its founders, visit www.kierin-nyc.com or check out Manhattan Minds.

About KIERIN NYC:

Didier Maine de Biran is a Beauty Industry veteran who moved to New York from Paris in 1997 and has worked in the Fragrance Industry for over 20 years. Didier's rich knowledge of the industry is only matched by his enthusiasm for it.

Mona Maine de Biran is a former international model and champion of the TV talent show Star Search, an entrepreneur, and investor. Mona is incredibly invested in cultural diversity and KIERIN NYC's community and mission. She is also the founder of the New York City lifestyle blog and community, Manhattan Minds.

Chris Rosasco is a former street artist and one of the creative minds behind the brand. His experience in art and passion for beauty and fragrance inspires the vision and energy of the brand.

