KIERIN NYC Launches New Collection - Accessible, Premium Perfumes For The Individualist

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A modern and compelling brand KIERIN NYC is proud to collaborate with one of a new generation of perfumers, Mathieu Nardin, known for combining traditional techniques and materials with new innovations. The result is KIERIN NYC's new premium collection of fragrances, artfully crafted collages of scents with signature vibes.

KIERIN NYC introduces a new concept: Bold Collection of Genderless, Accessible, Premium Fragrances. "Genderless but Never Generic", a celebration of the universal human experience of scent. Clean and Conscious Eau du Parfum that Inspires, not Defines or Confines, You. Be Bold. Be You. Try Something New. Shop Now: www.kierin-nyc.com

An individualistic and genderless brand passionate about diversity, equality and inclusion, KIERIN NYC is inspired by the urban lifestyle and diversity of New York. Your Real NYC Stories Illuminated in Fragrance. Stories to be shared. And it's a deeply personal story for KIERIN NYC, too. It is husband and wife team- Didier and Mona Maine de Biran- who decided to create the KIERIN story. Challenging the conventional rules of fragrance together with designer Chris Rosasco.

"I wrote the stories on our packaging myself, drawing on my own experiences," says Mona, a former international model and champion on the TV show Star Search, "and Mathieu's task was to translate each of these stories and our vision into distinctive and unique scent vibes."

Mathieu, also the creator of Nectar for Commodity and Iris de Champs for Houbigant, masterfully encapsulates this art of storytelling with great, olfactive quality in KIERIN NYC's collection:

Highline Flirt - fresh and magnetic with a blend of woody, floral and green.

- and with a blend of woody, floral and green. Nolita Noir - spicy and hypnotic with a harmony of chypre, floral and gourmand.

- and with a harmony of chypre, floral and gourmand. Santal Park - woody and intimate with a refreshing hint of spice and mystery.

- and with a refreshing hint of spice and mystery. Sunday Brunch- citrusy and cheerful with just the right touch of floral.

KIERIN NYC's collection of premium eau du parfum have a high-concentration for a long-lasting scent experience and qualitative dry down. "When a perfume doesn't last throughout the day it's usually because it is not eau de parfum but a dilution, eau de toilette or cologne," explains Didier, an industry veteran.

As a digital brand, KIERIN NYC has the flexibility to be uncompromising in this quality and production while also remaining accessibly priced. KIERIN NYC would like to see everyone be able to wear and enjoy premium eau du parfum.

"We are philosophically opposed to using celebrities on our packaging or in advertisements, and not just because it costs less. We just don't believe fragrance needs a spokesmodel to inspire you. And it shouldn't tell you… how to be you," explains Mona, a NYC blogger at Manhattan Minds and visionary for the brand's mission. She believes most conventional fragrance brands are out of step with today's consumer and opposes marketing in a way which blatantly segregates, defines and confines the consumer.

KIERIN NYC hopes people will make the brand deeply personal, expressing their own independent and unique style, and hopes to inspire people to their own #FragranceStories.

KIERIN NYC perfumes are clean and conscious, vegan, cruelty-free, free of skin allergens, parabens, phtalates, hypo-allergenic, using sustainable materials, no chemical stabilizers and made in the USA.

For more information about KIERIN NYC, visit www.kierin-nyc.com. Follow us on social media: @KierinNYC on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter @Kierin_NYC.

Press Contact:

Mona Maine de Biran, Founder & President

197824@email4pr.com

917-868-1001

About Us

Just launched April 2018, KIERIN NYC is a bold perfumery committed to crafting premium perfume scent stories celebrating young people of all ages, races and genders. Challenging the rules of fragrance, KIERIN NYC invites people to be inspired, not defined or confined, by fragrance. Fragrances are marketed without the old-fashioned strategy of using a spokesperson. Instead, the brand celebrates the individualistic human experience of scent through art, stories and inspirational vibes. Your Real NYC Stories Illuminated in Fragrance.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kierin-nyc-launches-new-collection---accessible-premium-perfumes-for-the-individualist-300673857.html

SOURCE KIERIN NYC