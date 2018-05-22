Kigo® Marketplace, Powered by YapStone®, Launches to Tackle the $170 Billion Vacation Rental Market

Kigo Marketplace is a global platform that enables property managers to optimize their management of short-term rental inventory and capture a larger percentage of booking fee revenue from guests. It replaces numerous, disparate point-products and features multi-currency payment, enhanced fraud and chargeback mitigation, and intuitive guest communication capabilities. The platform also delivers cloud based-vacation rental software, channel management from one central location, intuitive websites, and best-in-class integrated payment solutions, through YapStone's technology.

"Kigo Marketplace selected YapStone to power the payments functionality based on its extensive experience in our industry, partnership mentality, risk mitigation and broad end-to-end global payments capabilities," said Matthew Hoffman, SVP of Kigo. "Combining with the payment capability of YapStone, tailored for the Kigo Marketplace experience, created the integrated experience our clients expect and simplifies the entire payments process."

YapStone's comprehensive payment technology enables global acceptance of card and alternative payment methods, while facilitating risk management through fraud risk scoring and high-risk transaction review. Global pay-out capability is deployed to provide funds to sellers in the marketplace.

Given the continued growth of the sharing economy, the global vacation rental market is predicted to reach $170B by 2019. Kigo Marketplace™ is primed to accommodate this demand.

"We're excited to partner with Kigo to bring the most innovative marketplace and payments solutions to vacation rental owners and travelers globally," says David Weiss, President at YapStone. "In addition, we're significantly enhancing the customer experience for travelers. Kigo Marketplace demonstrates YapStone's ability to provide premier, end-to-end payment solutions to partners including auto-onboarding, risk management, pay-in, pay-out, split payments, compliance, security and integrated customer support."

About Kigo

Kigo offers online booking and channel management for vacation rentals. Vacation rental listings using Kigo can be automatically syndicated to hundreds of marketing channels and when a consumer clicks on a listing, they can book it online, view more information through a marketing website, check pricing and availability with prices adjusted in near real-time by a revenue management system, pay online, lease online with eSignature and purchase trip insurance. Currently, Kigo is used by more than 1,300 property management companies worldwide. For more information on Kigo, please visit: www.kigo.net. Kigo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RealPage, Inc.

About RealPage

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use its platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit www.realpage.com.

About YapStone

YapStone is a provider of market-tailored payment solutions for global travel marketplaces, property management software companies, and vacation rental platforms, powering electronic payments for sharing economy marketplaces, such as HomeAway® and VRBO®, and thousands of apartment and vacation rental companies. YapStone processes over $18B in payment volume annually and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for ten consecutive years, as well as San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources. The company has raised over $120 million from investors including Mastercard, Premji Invest, Accel, and Meritech Capital. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, YapStone has additional offices in Santa Monica, California, Austin, Texas, and Ireland.

