Kihealth Wins 2025 KidsX Pediatric Innovation People's Choice Award

Recognition underscores the growing demand for early detection solutions in pediatric metabolic and autoimmune disease

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kihealth, Inc., a precision diagnostics company transforming how chronic and metabolic diseases are detected, today announced it has been selected as the 2025 KidsX Pediatric Innovation People's Choice Award winner. The award was determined by the KidsX community following a live pitch from Co-Founder and CEO Jenna Mons Anderson, who presented Kihealth's breakthrough approach to identifying early beta-cell dysfunction, the earliest measurable signal of diabetes risk.

The KidsX Pediatric Innovation Pitch Competition highlights companies reshaping the future of pediatric care. Kihealth's recognition reflects a growing clinical and public health focus on intervening earlier to prevent chronic disease in children.

"We are honored to receive the People's Choice Award from the KidsX community," said Jenna Mons Anderson, Founder and CEO of Kihealth. "Early detection is the most powerful tool we have to change the trajectory of metabolic and autoimmune diseases in children. This award affirms the urgent need for proactive diagnostics that help families and clinicians act before symptoms begin."

Kihealth's proprietary platform detects epigenetic cell-free DNA signals associated with early pancreatic beta-cell loss. By identifying metabolic dysfunction at its earliest stage, often years before traditional tests can, Kihealth enables health systems, pediatricians, and biopharma partners to intervene sooner, personalize care, and prevent progression to chronic disease.

Kihealth is actively partnering with health systems, research institutions, and biopharma organizations to integrate early-stage detection into pediatric care pathways, population health programs, and clinical trials. The company's mission is to make early detection the standard of care for every child, ensuring the next generation grows up healthier, with chronic disease stopped before it starts.

To learn more about Kihealth, contact the company at [email protected] or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Kihealth, Inc.

Kihealth is a precision diagnostics company redefining how chronic and metabolic diseases are detected, managed, and prevented. Through proprietary multiomic assays and AI-driven analytics, Kihealth enables early identification of metabolic dysfunction and autoimmune processes long before clinical symptoms emerge. Kihealth partners with leading health systems, research institutions, and biopharma to integrate early-detection tools into routine care and clinical development, creating a new standard of proactive, preventive healthcare for children and families.

About KidsX

KidsX is a global consortium of pediatric hospitals and innovation leaders dedicated to improving pediatric patient experience through technology and collaboration. The annual Pediatric Innovation Pitch Competition spotlights companies developing transformative solutions to advance children's health.

