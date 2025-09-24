KIK Consumer Products Appoints Steve Jackson Chief Executive Officer

Michael Sload to Retire; Will Serve as Advisor to the CEO, Supporting Smooth Transition

Company Launches Search for New Chief Financial Officer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIK Consumer Products ("KIK" or the "Company"), a global leader in pool and household cleaning products, today announced that Steve Jackson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jackson succeeds Michael Sload, who has decided to retire and will serve as an advisor to the CEO during a transition period.

Jackson, who has more than 25 years of proven leadership experience, was most recently President and Chief Financial Officer of KIK. Prior to joining the Company in December 2019, he held positions as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Anchor Glass, Driven Brands and Remington Arms Company where he also served as a Board member. Jackson began his career with 13 years in the audit practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he left as a Partner in 2003.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead KIK as we redouble our focus on driving operational excellence, building on the strengths of our core businesses, and consistently delivering for our customers and employees," said Jackson. "KIK brings together a portfolio of exceptional brands with leading marketing and manufacturing capabilities to deliver household and pool products that meet the everyday needs of consumers, and I look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented team to continue to advance the business' momentum as we move forward."

Scott Clawson, a member of KIK's Board of Directors, said, "With strategic progress made over the past three years, and the Company entering a new phase of operational focus and organic growth, the Board and Michael concluded together that it was the right time for this transition. Steve brings intimate knowledge of the Company, expert financial acumen, and a strong operational lens – all of which will be instrumental in advancing the work underway to position KIK for the long term, and we are thrilled to have his leadership at this important time for the Company. On behalf of the Board, I also would like to thank Michael for his many contributions in helping KIK to expand its product portfolio, grow the business, and navigate recent challenges."

Sload added, "It has been a privilege to be part of the KIK team for the past six years, including leading the Company for the past three, and I am thankful to my colleagues for their support and collaboration during this time. I believe there is significant opportunity ahead for KIK, and with Steve as CEO, I am confident that the Company will be poised to succeed."

The Company is launching a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Glen Hogan, who previously served as KIK's Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, will serve as interim CFO while the search is underway.

About KIK Consumer Products

Since 1993, KIK has successfully grown from a single-plant operator in store-branded (private label) bleach to the leading North American independent marketer and manufacturer in household cleaning products and a global leader in pool and spa treatment, with brands including Bioguard™, Clorox Pool and Spa™ (under license), Spic and Span™, and Comet™. In entering these segments, KIK capitalized on an opportunity to leverage its core manufacturing and marketing competencies to drive scale in fragmented industries. KIK has transformed its businesses through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.kikcorp.com.

