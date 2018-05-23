Kika Tech Powers Imaginary Friend Society Virtual Keyboard for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in Honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month

"We are proud to team up with Kika Tech to power and enable the Imaginary Friend Society Keyboard app and stickers, featuring our lovable characters," said Robin Boettcher, president and CEO of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. "Since launching, the Imaginary Friend Society has had a tremendous impact in helping families and kids around the world face a cancer diagnosis."

"Brain tumors are the most common cancer occurring among ages 0-14," said Bill Hu, CEO of Kika Tech. "We are thankful to be working with PBTF and this good cause, to help educate and cheer up children dealing with cancer. We hope to help the kids cope, bring them lots of smiles and a sense of comfort during this difficult time."

The Kika Imaginary Friend Society Keyboard and stickers featuring the Imaginary Friend Society's lovable characters for Android can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/imaginaryfriendsociety. For iOS, the stickers can be found at: http://bit.ly/imaginaryfriendsocietyiOS.

About Imaginary Friend Society

A cancer diagnosis is scary for anyone, but for a child it can be even scarier. They're bombarded with terminology and procedures that are intimidating and unfamiliar. Things like radiation, hair loss, blood transfusions, chemotherapy, and surgery, just to name a few. That's where the Imaginary Friend Society comes in. A cast of characters inspired by the imaginations of kids themselves. Through a series of 22 animated short films, the Imaginary Friend Society explains a wide range of complicated cancer topics in a way that kids can understand. Because the more they understand about their treatment, the less scary it will be.

Kika's AI Technology

Kika addresses all three purposes of human communications: sharing information; sending requests and having it fulfilled; and expressing emotional feelings. Kika is well-positioned and has proven itself a leader in the AI space by leveraging three necessary factors to make it a true and sustainable AI company, including a large global volume of training data, AI technology, and compelling use cases. Incorporating image and voice recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning, Kika Tech's vision is for individuals to connect much more efficiently, engaging in meaningful conversations.

Kika Keyboard, the company's flagship product, is the #1 rated utility app in the Google Play Store, providing a seamless mobile experience to more than 60M users each month. Kika Tech has secured $63M in funding and struck key strategic partnerships with global sports franchises (Real Madrid C.F., FC Barcelona), mobile manufacturers (Samsung, Huawei, and ZTE), movie studios (20th Century Fox, Warner Bros.), and leading GIF provider, GIPHY.

About Kika Tech

Say it with Kika! Make everyday interactions more engaging and fun with Kika Tech. Integrating into smart devices, Kika Tech enhances self-expression that goes beyond mobile platforms. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Kika Tech enriches the emotional connection between individuals in the technology-driven world. To download the Kika app, please visit: bit.ly/kikakeyboard. Keep up-to-date with Kika Tech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

As the world's leading nonprofit dedicated to children and teens with brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's mission is to care for families along their journey, cure every childhood brain tumor and help survivors and families thrive. Since 1991, the PBTF has funded more than $30 million in research to increase survivorship, improve quality of life and ultimately eliminate pediatric brain tumors. We also provide emotional support, information, resource referrals and other free services to families, including emergency financial assistance, peer support and college and vocational scholarships. Our national events include Ride for Kids, Starry Night and Vs. Cancer fundraisers. Call 800-253-6530 or visit www.curethekids.org/mission to join us in our mission to Care. Cure. Thrive.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kika-tech-powers-imaginary-friend-society-virtual-keyboard-for-the-pediatric-brain-tumor-foundation-in-honor-of-brain-tumor-awareness-month-300653323.html

SOURCE Kika Tech Inc