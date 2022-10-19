KikFin Adds Industry Veteran Jon Sumroy as Board Member and Advisor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KikFin has appointed industry veteran Jon Sumroy to its board. Sumroy joins the unique Israeli start-up designing the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for personalized water propulsion.

"Over Jon's 30-year career, he has had leadership roles at some of the world's most recognizable companies, such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and 888 Holdings, and has also brought that experience to multiple start-ups," said Amihay Mines, CEO, and co-founder of KikFin. "We are incredibly honored to have his hands-on leadership expertise on our board of directors and look forward to his contributions to our company."

"KikFin has created a differentiated core technology directed towards the massive global addressable market opportunity of personalized water propulsion," said Jon Sumroy. "I have been impressed by the pace of their research and development, strong commitment and the incredible bench of young talented entrepreneurs, designers, and engineers they have attracted since the company was founded. It is a privilege to be invited to join this journey and work alongside Amihay and his team, as we fundraise and accelerate the progress from design to manufacture, go-to-market and a full global roll-out," Sumroy added.

Jon Sumroy has served on the board of directors and advisory boards of several consumer-oriented product companies and start-ups. Most recently, he was founder and CEO of consumer hardware company Carfoldio Ltd., where he built the multi award-winning mifold and hifold range of grab-and-go booster seats. These created the ultra-compact child passenger safety category. Jon conceived the products, built the company and the team, which designed, engineered, manufactured, and sold nearly $75m at retail direct to consumer, through world-class, international blue-chip customers including, Walmart, Amazon, Target, buyBuyBABY, T-Mall, JD and a global international network of distributors. Jon brings these skills and experiences to KikFin's disruptive personalized water propulsion technologies.

KikFin is designing the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for personalized water propulsion. Its game-changing hardware products (many of which are still in stealth mode) will revolutionize this nascent industry. KikFin hardware is perfect for surfing, SUPs, scuba diving, snorkeling, exploring and general fun in the water. Headquartered in the heart of the Israeli entrepreneurial ecosystem, KikFin regularly tests its products in the nearby Mediterranean Sea off the Tel Aviv coast and at historical Caesarea. For more information on KikFin, please visit www.kikfin.com.

