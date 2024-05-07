KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE & CERĒ JOIN FORCES ON A CERĒ POUR KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE VOYAGE KIT -A MUST-PACK TRAVEL HOLDER FEATURING ITEMS OF PLEASURE

1 x CERĒ Oui vibrator: A pocket-sized vibrator in an exclusive KIKI red hue, this small but powerful 10-speed tool is the ultimate in portability and versatility–– perfect for stimulating the nipples, perineum, clitoris, or any other inch of anatomy craving attention.





2 x CERĒ Enchantment Gel sachets: This award-winning, first-of-its-kind intimacy gel from CERĒ is developed by doctors and backed by a medical research study. The pre-dosed gel harnesses the power of l-arginine and l-citrulline to enhance blood flow. It includes chamomile, which promotes muscle relaxation, making reaching new heights of pleasure even easier.





1 x KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE French Lesson Underpinning: Crafted from sheer, soft mesh and updated with a red lace trim exclusively for this kit, this bestselling brief allows the wearer to give a not-so-subtle hint in the language of love. Available in sizes XS-L in the choice of three lessons: Lèche-Moi (Lick Me), Baise-Moi (Fuck Me), and Fessée-Moi (Spank Me).





1 x KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE x CERĒ Leather Holder: Chic, streamlined, and discrete, this 100% lambskin holder intentionally skips the flash of any hardware. It is crafted in the finest, malleable materials and securely houses everything without a hint of the pleasurable delights inside.

"The KIKI customer has always appreciated the portability of our luxurious items of pleasure, but we wanted to make it even easier for them to pack for playful nights away. This beautiful kit, designed in partnership with CERĒ, is your new travel essential––something to pack alongside your makeup bag so you can maintain your sexual wellness routine while on the move. And for those who worry about the social minefields that may come from airport security agents or friends and family discovering what toys you have in tow, we've kept everything super discrete, so no one will ever know," says Alexa Cahill, Global President of KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE.

"At CERĒ, we're on a mission to reintroduce science into the bedroom and dismantle the taboos surrounding pleasure. We believe that pleasure shouldn't be confined to a specific time or place—it should be accessible anytime, anywhere. That's why we've teamed up with KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE to develop the Voyage Kit. Together, we're committed to making the joy of sensual experiences available to everyone, without limitations. Join us in embracing pleasure as an essential part of life, without judgment or restriction. Enjoy yourself, doctor's orders," says Dr. Amir Marashi, Founder of CERĒ.

The CERĒ POUR KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE VOYAGE KIT costs $195 and is available at KIKIDM.com and getcere.com while stocks last. The kit will be available at select hotel locations later in the year.

About KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE

KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE is a luxury fashion and sexual wellness brand that celebrates intimacy and inspires confidence, independence, and imagination. Established in New York in 2005 with an emphasis on lingerie that blurs the lines of dressing and undressing, KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE became the first fashion brands to enter the pleasure category when it unveiled an in-house collection of playful accessories and toys in 2020. Every KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE item is made with premium materials and an impeccable eye for design to be coveted, experienced, and enjoyed.

About CERĒ

CERĒ is pursuing an end to the pleasure gap with the first-ever pleasure product brand designed by physicians. Founded by Dr. Amir Marashi, an internationally acclaimed OB/GYN and vaginal surgeon, Cerē is helping people find and reach their most pleasurable parts, eradicate sexual shame, and put an end to orgasm inequity. CERĒ's pleasure products were developed alongside Dr. Kimberly Lovie Murdaugh, a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist and engineer, through a multi-faceted approach that leveraged their collective understanding of anatomy and engineering to put sexual wellness at the forefront of every person's health. Shop the full offering at getcere .com. Follow @GetCere on Instagram for sexual wellness tips, sensational product releases, and exciting brand updates. CERĒ - Enjoy yourself. Doctor's orders.™

