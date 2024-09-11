Kiki de Montparnasse Unveils A Website Redesign and Introduces Mr. Kiki; Sets Sights on Global Lifestyle Expansion

Starting today, www.kikidm.com, which drives 50% of the company's total revenue, will unveil a dynamic new look and enhanced functionality. The revamped website introduces the "World of Kiki de Montparnasse," offering a multi-faceted shopping experience through three distinct pillars: Wear, Live, and Play.

"Wear" features Kiki's signature underpinnings alongside the most extensive ready-to-wear collection launched to date.

"Live" presents a curated selection of soft furnishings, vintage books, and erotic games to transform living spaces into pleasure havens.

"Play" showcases pleasure instruments designed through Kiki's luxury fashion lens.

Mr. Kiki—a dedicated section for the discerning gentleman—will feature gift ideas for her, such as lingerie sets, scented candles, and diamond-encrusted handcuffs, as well as pieces for him like unisex loungewear in extended sizes, a poker table, playing cards, and more.

"Kiki de Montparnasse is renowned for its lingerie, but our vision extends far beyond that, and this digital refresh reflects our broader mission. From the very beginning, we've been trailblazers in the lifestyle space, igniting conversations about intimacy and pleasure long before the sexual wellness movement gained momentum. Over the years, and particularly in the last 9 months, we've continued to build on this, adding emerging designer ready-to-wear, modern bridalwear, one-of-a-kind furniture, sensual home decor, vintage erotica, and so much more to enrich every aspect of our customer's lives. With half of our top clientele being men shopping for women, Mr. Kiki has been purposefully designed to cater to their needs, providing a platform to both surprise and delight their partners and indulge themselves," says Cahill.

The newly revamped website has also been strategically optimized for cross-border commerce, significantly enhancing Kiki de Montparnasse's international presence in Canada, Europe, and the UAE. This upgrade follows a series of successful presentations at New York and Paris Market Weeks, where the brand secured a record-breaking number of new international wholesale accounts for the Holiday and Valentine's Day season.

About Kiki de Montparnasse

Kiki de Montparnasse is a luxury lingerie and sexual wellness brand that celebrates intimacy and inspires confidence, independence, and imagination. When it launched in New York in 2005 as an experiential mecca for insiders seeking a refined perspective on sensuality and seduction, it quickly built an iconic reputation. With fabrics sourced from the finest mills across the world and underpinnings handcrafted in its New York City atelier with couture-like precision, every Kiki de Montparnasse piece feels luxurious, unique, and subtly provocative, designed to be coveted, experienced, and enjoyed.

