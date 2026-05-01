KIKO Milano Makes U.S. Retail Debut with National Launch at Macy's

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KIKO Milano, the #1 makeup brand in Italy, is expanding its U.S. presence through a new retail partnership with Macy's, one of the country's most iconic department store destinations. The national rollout will begin June 6 at Macy's Herald Square in NYC and macys.com, marking a significant milestone in the brand's North American expansion and introducing its full retail experience to the U.S. market at scale.

KIKO Milano is a globally recognized beauty brand blending high-quality, innovative craftsmanship with its rich Italian heritage. Rooted in creativity and effortless style, KIKO delivers vibrant, trend-driven products designed to make luxury beauty accessible to everyone. At launch, Macy's shoppers will have access to nearly 650 SKUs representing the full KIKO assortment, including bestselling products such as the 3D Hydra Lipgloss, Full Coverage 2-in-1 Foundation & Concealer, Unlimited Double Touch Liquid Lipstick, Long Lasting Eyeshadow Sticks, and Maxi Mod Mascara.

KIKO's partnership with Macy's goes beyond distribution, reflecting a shared commitment to experiential retail. Beauty advisors will play a central role in guiding discovery and educating customers across the brand's expansive assortment. Select Macy's locations will also offer on-site engraving, introducing a personalized element that enhances the in-store experience.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the beauty landscape, where consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, trend-driven products at accessible price points within trusted, discovery-led retail environments. KIKO enters the U.S. as a globally proven brand built on Italian craftsmanship, rapid innovation, and a deliberate approach to pricing that expands access to prestige-quality beauty. Through Macy's, the brand gains the scale and visibility needed to meet growing demand while introducing its model to a new generation of U.S. consumers.

"Expanding into the U.S. through Macy's marks an important milestone for KIKO Milano," said Simone Dominici, CEO at KIKO Milano. "We have built our business by delivering high-quality, trend-driven beauty inspired by the Italian culture of excellence at accessible price points, and we see strong alignment with today's U.S. consumer. With Macy's, we have a partner that offers the scale, visibility, and in-store experience needed to introduce KIKO in a meaningful way."

At the heart of KIKO's U.S. expansion is the brand's "pricetige" model — a deliberate fusion of prestige-quality formulas and intentionally accessible pricing. Enabled by the brand's proximity to Italy's Beauty Valley, a globally recognized hub for beauty manufacturing and innovation, KIKO introduces more than 250 new products annually. KIKO operates at a speed and quality standard that challenges the traditional divide between mass and luxury beauty.

"As we continue to strengthen the Macy's beauty experience, we're focused on brands that bring genuine innovation and global credibility. KIKO Milano delivers prestige-quality beauty at accessible price points, backed by a distinct point of view," said Nata Dvir, Chief Merchandising Officer, Macy's. "We're thrilled to introduce KIKO to the U.S. in a meaningful, experience-first way, starting at our iconic Herald Square flagship and on macys.com."

KIKO's U.S. expansion will extend beyond Macy's later in 2026, with standalone retail locations planned in key markets including Miami and NYC. The brand is focused on building visibility and access through high-impact retail experience, further establishing its presence with U.S. consumers.

About KIKO Milano

KIKO MIlano is a beauty brand born in Milan, where craft, culture, and expression collide. Born in 1997, and now the #1 makeup brand in Italy, KIKO has redefined how cosmetics are created and shared, making trend-driven, high-quality products accessible to all. Rooted in Italian artistry and creativity, KIKO is known for bold color stories, luxe textures, and innovative formulas that invite play over perfection. With 1,400+ stores in 77markets and a rapidly growing digital presence, KIKO blends its Italian heritage with global culture to empower every individual to create, express, and experiment beautifully.

About Macy's

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated Macy's small format stores. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our social commitment—to create a brighter future for all that empowers voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, communities and leaders of tomorrow.

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SOURCE KIKO Milano