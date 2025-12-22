Kikuvi to Showcase AI Interviewing Agent and Debut New iOS App + Quantitative & Qualitative Question Feature at CES 2026 (Booth #61435)

LAS VEGAS and KAMAKURA, Japan, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kikuvi Inc. announced it will exhibit at CES 2026 in Eureka Park (Venetian Expo, Hall G) at Booth #61435, where the company will demonstrate Kikuvi, an AI interviewing agent that automates work from question design through collection, summarization, structuring, and insight extraction—helping teams turn raw voice into decision-ready insights.

What Kikuvi Will Showcase at CES 2026

At CES 2026, visitors can experience:

Standard features of Kikuvi — A full walkthrough of Kikuvi's core workflow: question design → response collection → automatic summarization → insight extraction and structuring.

— A full walkthrough of Kikuvi's core workflow: question design → response collection → automatic summarization → insight extraction and structuring. New Kikuvi iOS app (preview) — A mobile experience designed for fast, on-the-go interviewing and capture, bringing Kikuvi workflows to iPhone for teams in the field and on the move.

— A mobile experience designed for fast, on-the-go interviewing and capture, bringing Kikuvi workflows to iPhone for teams in the field and on the move. New Quantitative & Qualitative Question Feature (preview) — A unified way to run structured (quantitative) and open-ended (qualitative) questions together—enabling teams to measure trends while preserving context and nuance.

Why This Matters

Organizations conduct extensive hearing and interview work—employee engagement surveys, 1:1s, workload investigations, customer interviews, internal audits, requirements discovery, and more—yet too much time is consumed by repetitive tasks like preparation, execution, summarization, and analysis, limiting the impact of primary information.

Kikuvi's mission is to redefine the value of human time by replacing non-essential work that doesn't require humans—so teams can spend more time on judgment, creativity, and action.

What Visitors Can Experience at the Booth

AI Interview Automation Demo: End-to-end flow from question design to insight extraction

Use Cases: 1:1s, VoC, VoE, field research, workload assessments, business process reengineering (BPR), internal audits, and requirements discovery—connecting qualitative insights to decision-making

Partner / Deployment Discussions: partnerships, and global expansion conversations

Exclusive CES Offer

Visitors who stop by the Kikuvi booth will receive an exclusive discount code for Kikuvi (available on-site only). Come see the live demo and get your code at the booth.

Founder & CEO Kento Sato commented: "Kikuvi automates the routine tasks that accompany 'listening' so that primary information can be connected to decisions with speed. At CES 2026, we want to refine practical use ideas with people from around the world and accelerate co-creation beyond language barriers."

See Kikuvi at CES 2026

Event: CES 2026

Dates: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Booth: Venetian Expo, Hall G (Eureka Park), Booth #61435

About Kikuvi Inc.

Kikuvi Inc. (Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan; founded June 2025) develops and provides the AI interviewing platform "Kikuvi," automating workflows from question design through execution and structuring to transform buried voices into actionable insight.

Official website： https://kikuvi.com/en

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/80/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001bfp0lIAA.

SOURCE Kikuvi Inc.