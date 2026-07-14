KILCOY GLOBAL FOODS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Illinois Food Processing Workers Ready to Negotiate First Contract

MUNDELEIN, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 140 workers at Kilcoy Global Foods in Mundelein, Ill., have voted overwhelmingly, 127-4, to join Teamsters Local 301.

"This is a huge victory for the hardworking men and women at Kilcoy Global Foods," said Michael Haffner, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 301. "A big thank you to our organizing team led by Netza Rodriguez and the workers at Kilcoy for staying together. Local 301 is ready to stand alongside our brothers and sisters as they negotiate a first contract."

Workers at the facility process and package meat and various protein products for major retailers such as Costco and Trader Joe's.

"Standing your ground against multibillion-dollar companies isn't easy," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "From Kilcoy to DFA to Nestlé, we are seeing the same thing. Workers deserve respect, fair treatment, and a real voice on the job — and Teamsters will fight to secure those basic rights."

These new members are now ready to negotiate their first contract that will provide them with better wages, benefits, and workplace conditions.

"Every product that leaves this plant reflects the hard work and skill we bring to our jobs," said Clemente Trejo, a worker at the Kilcoy facility and member of Local 301. "We know that we play a significant role in feeding families across the country. We just want a contract that reflects our value and allows us to feed our children, too."

Teamsters Local 301 represents more than 1,200 workers throughout Northeast Illinois. For more information, visit teamsters301.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 301