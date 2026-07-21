KILGORE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION NAMES RANDY SEITZ AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Seitz brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in economic development, business recruitment, workforce development, and public-private partnerships. He has led organizations in Texas and Pennsylvania that have generated substantial investment, job creation, infrastructure improvements, and economic growth.

Most recently, Seitz served as President and CEO of the Bee Area Partnership in Bee County, Texas. During his tenure, the organization facilitated more than $153 million in capital investment and 1,400 new jobs while expanding broadband infrastructure, workforce partnerships, and business recruitment efforts.

Previously, Seitz served as President and CEO of the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation in Pennsylvania, where he attracted significant investment, supported business expansion, and strengthened the organization's financial position. Earlier, he led the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism, driving organizational transformation and economic development success.

"Randy distinguished himself throughout the search process as a proven economic development leader with an exceptional record of delivering results while building strong relationships with stakeholders," said Alan Pollard, Chair of the KEDC Board of Directors. "His experience leading economic development organizations, attracting investment, advancing workforce initiatives, and collaborating with public and private partners aligns extremely well with the priorities identified by our Board and community stakeholders. We are confident Randy possesses the leadership skills, strategic vision, and collaborative approach necessary to guide KEDC into its next chapter of success."

Seitz said he is honored by the opportunity to join the organization and serve the Kilgore community.

"I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me and excited to become part of the Kilgore community," said Seitz. "KEDC has established an impressive record of economic development success and enjoys strong partnerships with business leaders, elected officials, educational institutions, and community stakeholders. I look forward to working alongside the Board, staff, investors, and regional partners to build upon that foundation, strengthen economic opportunities, support existing employers, and position Kilgore for continued long-term growth."

As Executive Director, Seitz will serve as KEDC's chief executive officer and be responsible for the organization's overall leadership, strategic direction, and day-to-day operations. Working closely with the Board of Directors, he will lead business recruitment, retention, and expansion initiatives, oversee real estate and site development strategies, strengthen stakeholder engagement efforts, and advance partnerships that support economic growth and workforce development throughout the community.

Seitz holds a Master of Business Administration from PennWest University (Clarion University) and a Bachelor of Arts degree from D'Youville College. He is an active member of both the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC). He has served in numerous civic and community leadership roles throughout his career.

Seitz will assume his new responsibilities immediately, continuing the organization's mission of advancing economic growth through the attraction, expansion, and retention of primary employers and investment opportunities in Kilgore and the East Texas region.

About Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation is a Type A economic development organization serving the City of Kilgore, Texas. Governed by a five-member Board of Directors appointed by the City Council, KEDC is charged with advancing economic growth through business recruitment, retention and expansion, real estate and site development, and strategic partnerships that strengthen the local economy and create opportunities for residents and employers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katherine Kirkpatrick

Marketing and Development Director

Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

Phone: (903) 983-3522

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kilgore Economic Development Corporation